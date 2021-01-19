Everything you need to know about the zodiac sign Cancer

From compatibility to best personality traits, here is everything you need to know about the caring and compassionate Cancerians.

People born between June 21 and July 22, belong to the zodiac sign, Cancer, which is symbolized by the crab. People belonging to this sign are emotional, sensitive and family-oriented. They are grateful for what they have and know how to revel in the simple pleasures of life.

They are caring and sentimental people who are known to be observant and empathetic. Some famous names that belong to this zodiac sign include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai and Kristen Bell. Here is everything you need to know about this zodiac sign.

Family-oriented

For Cancerians family comes first. They are very attached to their family and are always seeking the comfort and warmth of home. They are sensitive, self-protective and security-seeking beings who want nothing more than unconditional love.

Intuitive

They rely on their intuition in most situations. Cancerians are inherently emotional beings who tend to believe in their gut instinct more than weighing the pros and cons of a situation. They feel more secure and safe when they trust their instinct and make a decision based on their feelings.

Caring

Be it, family or friends, Cancerians are always going out of their way to make the people in their life feel relaxed and comfortable. They are loyal and dedicated towards the people that matter to them and put their loved ones’ needs before their own.

Best personality trait

You can always rely on a Cancerian to stand by you in tough situations and go to any lengths to cheer you up. Because of their caring and compassionate nature, they will be there for you always and will provide you with the much-needed warmth and comfort and will listen to you whole-heartedly.

Worst personality trait

Cancerians can be moody at times and can say hurtful things in the heat of the moment. If they feel that someone has taken their loving nature for granted, they will become harsh and sour and may snap at you in anger.

Most Compatible with

Cancerians are compatible with Taurus and Scorpio that are family-oriented and sensitive just like them. They can also make it work with Virgos, who are as caring and empathetic as Cancerians.

Least Compatible with

Capricorns are ambitious and driven just like Cancerians, which can be a reason for conflict. They might end up fighting for each other’s attention most of the time.

Also Read: THESE zodiac signs have very high romantic standards and never compromise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×