Exciting date ideas to charm Libra partners

When you’re dating a Libra born between September 23 and October 22, you should know that this air sign is ruled by Venus. Hence, they like all things conventional such as a nice home cooked meal and a charming old-school date that reminds them of their school days. If your take on romance is more modern, then fret not. Simply use this guide to plan the sort of dates that a Libran would appreciate.

Cook your regional cuisine for her

In case you belong to different states or religions, you can take the opportunity to woo them with food. Simply choose the highlights of your own cuisine and get them acquainted with it by cooking it for your date. Be it a dessert or an appetizer, your Libra date shall be thrilled to bits by the thoughtful gesture. It will also help your date get to know you and your preferences better.

Plan an art attack on your bedroom wall together

Taking on new projects together can be a fun endeavour. So, delve into some art by asking your date over for an afternoon of painting. Put on some jumpsuits and grab those brushes for you can hone your wall-painting prowess together. If you are accomplished at painting go free-hand. If not, don’t fret and bring some stencil for your project before you let your creativity run wild. The results shall be entertaining!

Head off to a playground to relive youthful memories

Running off to the park so you could slip down the slide or swing high was a joy you probably cherished as kids. You can now relive those memories and create some new ones with your boo by taking your Libra partner to the playground. As Libras are emotional when it comes to matters of the heart, they value honesty and crave authenticity rather than superficial love.

So, have conversations with them about your childhood and swap embarrassing moments from when you were kids when you relax at the park with them!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

