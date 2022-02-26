Exciting date ideas to woo Taurus partners and make them feel extra special

The most daunting part of finally scoring a date with someone you like is planning the actual date. You want to charm them so they have the best first date of their lives while still sticking to your budget and finding something within your locality. Well, this does seem like a tall order, but you can use your wits and a bit of know-how about the zodiac personality traits of this earth sign to plan the perfect evening.

Sing along on karaoke night

Many people find the bull stoic and silent. But little do they know that all they have to do to get to know Taurus natives a little better is to help them open up. Since this earth sign loves music, all you need to do is get their favorite music playing to feel them loosen up and let go of their inhibitions. Going for karaoke night at the local club is a great way to sing along to your favorite songs with your beau.

Unwinding with cocktails poolside

If there was a sign that likes to be wined and dined it would be Taurus. They do love living the high life and you can pamper your Taurus date by planning a breezy date at a poolside restaurant. They would also enjoy a sunken bar and tiki drinks by the water if you can manage to plan such a date for them.

Take them dancing

A lot of Taureans are great dancers because they are so graceful and have a great ear for music. Take your date to the club near you for a night of grooving to the latest hits. This is a great first date idea as well, because the best part is that you can leave all the seriousness behind and have a good time together instead of an awkward date where no one talks.

Be sure to ask them what dance form they enjoy the most, be it salsa dance, hip hop, tango or even good old Bollywood style dance to plan the ideal evening!

