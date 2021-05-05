EXCLUSIVE: AIMTC facilitates free transportation of oxygen cylinders; Says oxygen most essential product today

Bal Malkit Singh adds that the entire infrastructure has collapsed, and the most important essential product today is oxygen.

In these tough Covid times, citizens have come forward to help each other in every way possible. Recently we learnt about the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) stepping forward to provide free transportation of oxygen cylinders. Bal Malkit Singh, who’s the Chairman of the core committee, says that they wanted to help the society in their own way. “During the previous lockdown when there was scarcity of food, shelter and medicines for the drivers who were stranded all over the country, we started providing them with food packets on a daily basis, and with other facilities they required. It was an open langar, but today things are different,” says Singh.

He further adds, “The entire infrastructure has collapsed, and the most important essential product today is oxygen. And oxygen is in supply, but transport, logistics, warehousing and distribution is the main challenge for everybody. So we decided to provide transportation of cylinders to whoever requires it in Mumbai and Nashik. Now we are working in Satara and Kolhapur as well. Even the jumbo cylinders when they are used, they are to be refilled. So we take them to the vendor too for refilling, and then deliver it back to the hospitals,” informs Singh.

He adds that it is essential for oxygen cylinders to reach on time. “Because of the lack of facilities people are unable to save the lives of their near and dear ones. We wanted to contribute in our own way, help out those in need,” saya Singh.

He also talks about the Mulund Sikh Youth. “They are a Sikh association, who are providing free oxygen cylinders. Relatives of the patients can directly go there.These are smart citizens who have come forward for the noble cause. One is providing oxygen cylinders, and the other is transporting it,” Singh signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Psychotherapist advices on how to deal with the sudden death of a closed one during COVID 19 crisis

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×