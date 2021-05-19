EXCLUSIVE: Astrologer Jagannath Guruji predicts Ranbir and Alia to get married in 2022

Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married before Brahmastra release? Here’s an astrologer’s take as Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts their marital life. Keep reading to find out more.

From Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, the B-Town has historically been home to several lovebirds. Even in the current generation, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have already taken their wedding vows, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to wait to tie the nuptial knots. Given how delicate relationships in the entertainment industry are, we consulted noted astrologer, face reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to dwell into the prospects of the marriage of the two brilliant actors, Ranbir and Alia.

Had it not been for Ranbir’s father Rishi’s sudden demise and the pandemic, the two young lovebirds would have already been married by now. However, fans should not be disheartened at all, for the two are determined to take the wedding vows. Based on the face reading of the two actors, Pandit Jagannath Guruji suggests that they would most likely get married in 2022. The wait would be somewhat longer for the fans as the two are destined to officially become partners for life towards the second half of the next year.

Their face reading and astrological calculations further suggest that Ranbir and Alia would be one of the power couples of the film industry, whose charisma would be loved as well as envied by all. Remember yesteryear’s Nargis and Sunil Dutt? Ranbir and Alia can be touted as their déjà vu to the Indian entertainment fraternity.

Speculation has been profuse over the marriage of the couple for a long time now. Reports prior to the pandemic had suggested that the wedding was planned for December 2020, but could not take place due to understandable reasons, as has been the case with their latest outing Brahmastra. Well, as they say, all well that ends well. We are hoping to see some bright and colourful days ahead of us as Ranbir and Alia decide to tie the knot and find a happily ever after. Fingers crossed!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor look radiant in UNSEEN throwback photo with Ayan from Brahmastra shoot in the hills

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×