EXCLUSIVE: August predictions based on Astro Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani

Sanjay B Jumaani is here to share with us our August predictions and what we need to look out for based on the number of our birthdate. It helps to connect with our inner selves and get to know more about what’s in store in the near future.

Based on these predictions, one can reconnect, be mindful, and prepare to overcome a few obstacles. So, let us find out what these numbers say about your future in August without further ado.

Number 1 - (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month, as well as Leos)

Shine on, for it is your month. Not just that, your more favourable period of 2021 as a whole, begins hereon. Sun, as you know, usually gets hotter from the second half of the day. Likewise, even Number 1’s and Leos fall under the spell of the Sun. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the second half of this year, starting now, shall fetch you nectar. Be it work or the personal front, you are game for some gain. Indeed, for you, every day is a Sun-day. In this Leo governed period, you’ll find yourself thoroughly blazed and charged up. But being over-zealous can at times be dangerous, which may lead to exhaustion too. So the key is to channelize your energies towards nothing but the Bull’s Eye.

Number 2 - (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

The onset of your auspicious previous month ranging till the 23rd of August shall be marked as your days of glory. Yes, this period particularly is one of your most desirable ones, as the Leo-struck phase belongs to your family of numbers. You’ll find harmony even in the gravest of things this month, despite all the attempts of people dragging you down. You may be overwhelmed with work pressure. But on the brighter side, isn’t that a good sign, especially during such trying times? Count your blessings.

Number 3 - (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month, as well as Pisceans and Sagittarians)

In Astrological terms, Sun is the conductor of discipline and wisdom, and Jupiter, your planet, is also known to possess the same qualities. Jupiter is thus considered to be pally with the Sun. So it’s fair to say that you can achieve eminence at work with your acquired experience and knowledge in this Leo (Sun) governed period. It is therefore an appropriate chance for you to make the most tactful decisions, which may involve shifting of residence, line of work or even your relationships for that matter. But don’t forget to run through the pros and cons; haste makes waste.

Number 4 - (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month, as well as Leos)

Yes, the odds are in your favour, so sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Having said that, don’t hang your boots yet. “Stay away from betting and speculation” shall be your mantra now and forever. But keep in mind, long-term investment is your best bet. Speaking of which, this month has the potential of blessing you with the avenue to park your money. Make every dime count, Lastly, work hard, go crazy, and roar like a Leo!

Number 5 - (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month, as well as Geminis or Virgos)

You’re just a step (read days) away from your favourable period, as the end of the Leo phase marks the beginning of Virgo (5, Mercury), which shall be your cue to shine. The forthcoming zodiac, starting 23rd August, shall give you a sense of security; make use of it to get past grievances of a previous couple of months you may have faced. On the work front, you’ll notice a slight plunge or shade at the beginning of the month up till the 23rd, but don’t let it drain you. In fact, for a change, you must rejoice the ride from the backseat, and await your Golden days. All in all, this year (2021= 5) is going to be a game-changer for you.

Number 6 - (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month, as well as Librans or Taureans)

You may have found yourself to be in a fix last month and might continue to do so, this month too. But remember that the window post-August holds prospects for better days. That’s when I propose, the road to recovery shall begin. Take this as a sign, and gracefully accept every thorn that pokes your way, as this will be the laying stone for the times to come. Your motto this month should be to save for the opportune moment, which is just around the corner. Even though recovery is a sign of progress, don’t let your guard down too soon. You might be tempted to splurge, but we would suggest, lay low, and enjoy your supper. Don’t forget, calories do count!

Number 7 - (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

If it has to be, it has to be done now. Consider this as your lucky month, and juice it to its potential. You can even supersede yourself and mesmerize others. However, you stand a great chance of being distracted in the process. But don’t let lethargy hound you; your motto should be now or never. Work, undoubtedly, shouldn’t be a major concern this month. Something might just surface out of the blue, leaving you pleasantly surprised. Hence, you’ll relatively be at ease for the coming few days until the Virgo sign kicks in. Until then, it’s your time to rule.

Number 8 - (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month, as well as Capricorn and Aquarians)

Want to know what’s great? This month favours the ‘8’ Well, that’s called fate. Not only the ongoing Leo period but also the Virgo and Libra rule in tandem shall be your shot in the arm. Saturn, your ‘Lord of Trials’ will continue to weave his spell for the coming few months, granting you good fortune; provided you remain faithful to hard work. However, don’t live in a fool’s paradise. Keep in mind, he’s the Master of Judgement. It’s in your best interest to undertake anything important in this auspicious time frame.

Number 9 - (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month, as well as Arians and Scorpions)

Numerologically speaking, the ongoing Leo sign, represented by Sun (1) is poles apart from 9- your primary number. Furthermore, the upcoming Virgo period is not too compatible with 9 either. Hence, the coming 2 months are not one of your best ones. Set aside any important decision at work or on the personal front, at the moment. Don’t take long strides where short ones suffice; save the heroism for another day. For the time being, endeavour to wrap up undone tasks instead of twirling onto newer prospects. Remember, a stitch in time saves nine.

Disclaimer: While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

