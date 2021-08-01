EXCLUSIVE: Check out your weekly horoscope predictions from August 2 to August 8

The most renowned celebrity numerologist, an acclaimed tarot master, Feng shui master and author, Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from August 2 to August 8, 2021. Here’s what’s in store for you for this week as per numerology based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Career – Your manager appreciates your ability to guide and train your peers to perform better. This leadership quality might get you a promotion to lead your team.

Relationships – Your partner enjoys your company. You could go out on a dinner date which will be filled with conversations and laughter.

Health – You could develop a headache.

Affirmation for the week: I am the architect of my life; I build its foundation and choose its contents.

Taurus

Career – You could travel for work. The key to success at work is to improve your communication skills to progress in your career.

Relationships – You could plan a trip with your partner. It will help you both meet interesting people.

Health – You might have lower back issues

Affirmation for the week: I am brimming with energy and overflowing with joy.

Gemini

Career – A good time to improve your skills. You could sign up for a course that you are interested in.

Relationships – Your partner motivates you to work on your strength. They make you feel good.

Health – Avoid stress eating, be calm.

Affirmation for the week: I am superior to negative thoughts and low actions.

Cancer

Career – Artists are very creative at work. Your passion and determination are rewarded well.

Relationships – Your partner understands you and gives you the inner zen that you are seeking. They are very caring and loving.

Health – A toothache hampers your day.

Affirmation for the week: I am guided in my every step by Spirit who leads me towards what I must know and do.

Leo

Career – You will have to be more dedicated and consistent. You will progress in your job, stay optimistic.

Relationships – Your partner wants you to give them more quality time. Make efforts to spend that quality time.

Health – Try yoga for healing.

Affirmation for the week: Happiness is a choice. I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and the blessings I've been given.

Virgo

Career – Spread your wings as the horizon opens up to new roads.

Relationships – Your partner will introduce you to their family This will indicate a step up in the relationship to the next level.

Health – You might have trouble relating to the eyes

Affirmation for the week: Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good.

Libra

Career – You could move to a different country for work. Be positive about the opportunities you get.

Relationships – Your partner wants you to do well as they know you are capable of great things.

Health – You might have knee pain.

Affirmation for the week: My future is an ideal projection of what I envision now.

Scorpio

Career – You will be busy with meetings. New contracts will be signed in your favour.

Relationships – You will find someone attractive in a function. You could make a move and talk to them.

Health – Take medicines for your fever.

Affirmation for the week: My obstacles are moving out of my way; my path is carved towards greatness.

Sagittarius

Career – Your problem-solving skills are appreciated by the team. You achieve great things at work.

Relationships – Your easy-going trait allows you to bring out the best in your partner.

Health – A muscle injury will be treated.

Affirmation for the week: My potential to succeed is limitless.

Capricorn

Career – You will progress in your career. You should be open to learning more on the job.

Relationships – You could enrol for activities like painting and baking with your partner as you have similar tastes.

Health – Increase milk consumption as you suffer from brittle nails.

Affirmation for the week: My life is full of amazing opportunities that are ready for me to step into.

Aquarius

Career – Your managers are very supportive. You share a very good rapport with your team.

Relationships – You will meet an old colleague. They will express their feelings for you and the prospects of a relationship are great.

Health – You might have gastric troubles.

Affirmation for the week: When I allow my light to shine, I unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

Pisces

Career – Your Piscean trait allows you to navigate towards better opportunities.

Relationships – Love is a two-way street you will realise how seeing your partner happy increases your positive attitude.

Health – You might hurt your toe.

Affirmation for the week: I have it within me to solve any challenges that occur today.

