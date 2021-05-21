EXCLUSIVE: THIS is the diet Deepika Padukone follows for the Cannes Film Festival

Celebrity dietician, Shweta Shah, gives an insight into Deepika Padukone’s diet for the Cannes Film Festival to look that jaw-droppingly beautiful on the red carpet. Find out more.

The Cannes Film Festival earlier called the International Film Festival is an annual event that reviews films from various genres and countries. The event is held in Cannes, France and hence the name. Last year, the event had to be called off because of the pandemic.

Beauty icon and talented actress in the industry, Deepika Padukone is a champion for mental health. She is as concerned about inner beauty as she is about appearances, says Celebrity Dietician Shweta Shah who also Deepika’s dietician and nutritionist. We requested Shweta Shah to share tips on how she helps Deepika maintain the glow, energy, and verve that is the hallmark of the Bollywood diva.

“Deepika has a tendency to heat,” says Shweta. “Days before her flight to Cannes 2019, I put Deepika on a cooling diet with plenty of detox agents.” On probing further, she revealed that some people have a natural tendency for stomach acids, heat, and digestive disorders. This is usually the fallout of a fast-paced lifestyle with erratic schedules, irregular meals, and heavy reliance on quick fixes.

The answer to this is a balance of the three main body energies – wind, fire, and earth. Since Deepika’s fire element was dominant, it has to be balanced out with cooling agents. The first order of business, therefore, was a pacifying decoction made from fennel seeds, rose petals, and fresh coriander. An alkaline diet including a good deal of ash gourd juice, a single grain diet, each meal comprising of only a single grain that is rice or wheat. It helps stem the natural heat generated by the body. Shweta advocates light dinners like stir-fried veggies, soup, and salads to prevent heat build-up during sleep. Pumpkin, bottle gourd, and ash gourd are frequent in the actress’s diet peppered with gut cooling foods like cucumber, mint, celery, and coriander to help flush out the toxins.

Deepika religiously adheres to her diet and during the three days preceding Cannes 2019, she gets more particular, keeping a sack of pumpkin and sunflower seeds with her to munch on regularly. Detoxification and flushing are important to maintain the softness and glow of the skin and the quality of her hair.

Portion control, regular naps, paced workouts, and a little tweaking in her favourite cuisine – South Indian by replacing key ingredients is what keeps the actress going. “For instance, I replaced the polished Kolam rice with the Kolam Sonamussorie unpolished variety.” Another important component of Deepika’s diet is Kokam Sherbet and infused water. Taken between meals, these drinks help keep her hydrated and fresh. A lemon and black pepper decoction after lunch help balance out the heavily alkaline diet that is necessary to balance the heat.

