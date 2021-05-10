EXCLUSIVE: Doctor turned actor Dr Ashish Gokhale shares tips to deal with stress about COVID 19

Dr Ashish Gokhale, who is a doctor-turned actor revealed some tips to stay positive and deal with the stress about COVID-19 effectively and not let the negative thoughts get to you.

The pandemic has sure taken a toll on our mental as well as physical health. With the numbers rising every day and the situation getting from bad to worse, the stress about COVID-19 can affect our immune system. Doctor-turned actor Dr Ashish Gokhale reveals what one must do to effectively deal with stressful situations.

The ‘Tara From Satara’ fame actor has proved how one can be a hero in real life too. Having a hunger for acting, the doctor bid his medical profession goodbye to focus on his career as an actor but given the crisis of COVID 19, he is now working at a private hospital in Juhu.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed how people are panicking due to the ongoing pandemic instead of consulting a doctor. He said that people are immediately rushing to admit themselves to the hospital and buying oxygen cylinders.

He said, “When people take stress and live in fear, the hypothalamus in the brain sends signals to the adrenaline gland and this increases the heart rate and results in palpitations. The constant fear of the virus since last year is resulting in heart damage by releasing unnecessary cortisol and adrenaline, that is in turn, resulting in the weakening of the immune system”.

He further said, “The fear and the stress is resulting in anxiety and depression that is leading to loss of appetite followed by weight loss. The serotonin and the feel-good hormones like dopamine are being damaged”.

With regard to staying positive in such trying times, he said, “Think positive and engage in positive reaffirmations. Follow the social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions like wearing a mask and sanitising your hands regularly. This will result in a significant decrease in stress, panic and anxiety”.

