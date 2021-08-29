EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan speaks on the importance of sports on National Sports Day 2021

“Sports prepare you for life, you learn to lose, win, and you also learn to take it as it comes”, says, Eijaz Khan on the occasion of National Sports Day celebrated on August 29 every year.

National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary hockey player who earned India a prestigious first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936 respectively.

Indian film and television actor, Eijaz Khan was a great hockey player and has played the sport while growing up. He also played basketball, football and took interest in other sporting activities. Speaking on the occasion of National Sports Day, the actor says how sports can make us stronger, makes us a team player and also helps us stay fit.

National Sports Day also spreads awareness about why sports are essential in our lives, how it keeps us healthy both mentally and physically, honours sporting legends and different national sports teams.

“I am very proud to say that I play hockey myself. I used to play hockey in school. I used to play in the left out position which was one of the most difficult positions to play because you have to play with the opposite face. You have to turn the hockey stick around to play your game well. I quite enjoyed my stint with hockey,” says the actor known for TV shows, Kahiin To Hoga, KKusum, Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, and films, Tanu Weds Manu, Zilla Ghaziabad, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Eijaz has been a sportsperson all his life. He also shares that there have been different stages in his life when it comes to his relationship with sports.

“I also played football every day of my life while growing up. I played hockey for four years I think. I played basketball for five to six years. In fact, given a choice and whenever I have the opportunity I play all these sports. I firmly believe that sports prepare you for life. Even in individual sports, you learn to lose, you learn to win, and you also learn to take it as it comes. In team sports, you realise you don't really have to play solo all the time, you can pass the ball around, and still win. It teaches a lot of things in life. I think that's one of the reasons why my outlook towards life has always been the outlook of a sportsperson,” he concludes.

