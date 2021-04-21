EXCLUSIVE: Esha Deol urges people to take up Yoga for mental health in the fight against Coronavirus

Actress Esha Deol took to social media to express her views on staying fit and healthy during these trying times where she can be seen doing Yoga. Find out more about what she has to say.

In these unprecedented times, physical and mental health has become all the more important. Many celebrities have taken up yoga to keep themselves fit. One such celebrity is Esha Deol who is finding motivation at home by practising Yoga asanas and staying fit and mentally healthy.

Esha has earlier shared several posts on her workout sessions and lately has been endorsing the ‘Stay at Home’ message on her social media. Recently, she was seen performing a Yoga asana in her latest Instagram post.

This is what the actress had to say in her post,

“Namastay stay home, namaste safe!

In these trying times, it’s important to keep ourselves mentally and physically fit so I get my daily dose of peace here...stretching and yoga is always a good thing! So start today from home.”

Being a classical dancer, the actress who has given birth to two beautiful daughters has always been in good shape but Yoga is something that she has started practising for her overall well being.

The actress is also gearing up to make a comeback with a film that she has already shot and a web show that is in pipeline. The details of the films are not yet out though.

In an interview earlier, the actress had spoken about the film saying, When the film came to me, I felt it was a story that had to be told. I cannot name the projects because the announcements will be made soon by the people concerned. It was a story that was close to my heart and I could relate to it as a mother and as a woman. I could completely empathise with the subject and that is what made me say yes to this film.”

Also Read: 4 Gluten free healthy dessert recipes that you can indulge in all Summer

Share your comment ×