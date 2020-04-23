EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th

'Number 1 persons usually like to lead from the front, and do better in 'positions of authority' versus others'. Know more about what number 1 stands for.

Number 1 {Ruling Star: Sun}- In simpler words, Ek Number!

[People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month are deemed to be Number 1 (Ruled by Sun). Zodiacally, Leo’s are also ruled by Sun, though indirectly].

To begin with, Sun (the creative force) is so radiant that we can hardly see any other planet or star when the Sun is in its element. It is no news that its supremacy gives light and life to the whole universe!

Having said that, like their anchor Sun, Number 1 persons usually like to lead from the front and do better in 'positions of authority' versus others. They generally prefer to be their own masters, or at the least feel more comfortable when in commanding positions, where they're barely answerable to anyone.

In most cases, they like to stand out from the troop, and can hardly play 'second fiddle', mainly because they hate any kind of abstinence or restraint. Thus they must avoid indulging in professional partnerships, unless inevitable.

Such persons are creative, strongly individualistic, self-dependent, innovative, inventive and many a time positive due to their radiance!

On the other hand, they are at times judgemental, critical & over-analytical. Being dominating comes naturally to them, and is a strong characteristic of their demeanour! On a bad day, Number 1 can be egoistic & unforgiving. Much to your revolt, even dictatorial at times... Stubbornness, rigidity & over-determination are also traits of their 'Sunny' disposition.

Given their relentless drive to accomplish sky-rimmed ambitions, almost everything they touch turns into gold. To simplify, their rigidity helps them slash the 'IM' from 'IMPOSSIBLE'!

Just like their Ruler Sun, they can rise in whatever profession or occupation they take charge of and eventually become heads of their respective departments.

Who better than Mukesh Ambani to top the chart? India's trailblazer & a global leader, Mukesh Ji is a classic example born on 19th (1) April; followed by other magnates viz. Carlos Slim Helu [28th (1) January], also a No. 1 who overtook another No. 1, Bill Gates [28th (1) October]. The likes of both, Ratan Tata & Dhirubhai Ambani are born on 28th (1) October too! One of the current richest Indians, Dilip Shanghvi's name as well as DOB add to 1 (1st October).

Lata Mangeshkar [28th (1) September], Sunil Gavaskar [10th (1) July], Hrithik Roshan [10th (1) January], Dance Guru, Shiamak Davar [19th (1) October] & Superstar Chef, Sanjeev Kapoor [10th (1) April] are among some Number 1 pioneers who have shone in their fields. In fact, Osama Bin Laden [10th (1) March] was a Number 1 too!

Furthermore, the first to win an individual Olympics Gold for India, Abhinav Bindra, who shares his DOB with Lata Mangeshkar, is a No. 1 as well.

Not too surprisingly, the most powerful brand in the world, Google in Numerology adds to Number 1 too!

Sun, their ruler comes out early but catches heat only later in the day. Likewise, No 1’s too can do well in the latter part of their lives if they haven't substantially achieved much initially.

Sun is not comfortable behind the clouds; similarly, No. 1’s should keep themselves active to remain healthy and happy. No. 1, Lata Mangeshkar can vouch for that; at 90 the Nightingale is hale & hearty as she hasn’t hung her boots, touchwood!

LINE OF WORK:

Number 1's can do well as a company promoter, preacher, orator, politician, organizer, or in any career that gives position of authority!

They may also do well in consultancy, advanced inventions, researches, medicine, occultism, astrology, telepathy, photography, interior or dress designing, music, art or any concentrated study/line of work, where the ‘mental’ aspect comes into play, provided they get to command over others.

They're so versatile that they can fit into almost any line they set their eyes on. This is their biggest strength, but ironically their major weakness too, as over-versatility can strain them into monotony, leading to nothing concrete. Remember Jack of all, but master of none?

LUCKY NUMBERS:

Their most important numbers and dates are “one’, “twos”, “fours” and “sevens” and all their series, such as the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 22nd, 25th, 28th, 29th and 31st.

They should endeavour to attempt their plans on any of these dates and will find a strong magnetic attraction to persons born on the above dates.

They should make an effort to use the above Dates these numbers form, as much as possible in fixing up important appointments, and should try to live in houses whose total, or last digit, makes one of these numbers.

LUCKY COLOURS:

Their lucky colours are that of the Sun, which are gold, brown, orange and yellow.

Both No 1’s, Nita Ambani (1st November) and Mukesh Ambani (19th April) were suggested by us to add Gold to their Mumbai Indians' otherwise plain blue jersey. Known to be the bottomers of IPL for 4 years, soon after adding gold, they picked up 4 trophies subsequently!

All said and done, looks like you're '1' of a kind!

"Success is a blend of good fortune & hard work"!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

