EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th

Number 2 {Ruling Star: Moon}- In simpler words, '2' Good to be true!

Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th are termed as Number 2 people, ruled by Moon, which is closely linked with Number 7, represented by Neptune.

Additionally, Cancerians are also gravitated by Moon or Number 2. And to an extent, Taureans too.

Numerologically, Number 2, 'Moon' is synonymous to 'Mind'. And rightly so, it's a mind-game you're a part of! Indeed, you are unique and gifted with an abundant capacity of thoughts. As Moon governs your mental orientation staunchly, it lends you the ability of imagination & intuition and accords you with strengths of invention & creativity. It is needless to say, you're a powerhouse of talent!

Moon, as one can see, is also a dreamy & romantic planet. As it happens, many songs in Bollywood have been inspired by and pictured on the Moon (Chaand), which also bestows romantic traits on those persons carrying this number on their backs.

LINE OF WORK:

You wouldn't undertake a job or pursue a career unless it stimulates your creative alter-ego & passion. Though money is an inevitable part of your livelihood, it won't necessarily be a criterion in determining your work preferences. To clarify, you will continue to love what you do, and do what you love.

As a consequence, Number 2 usually does better intangibly in service-providing industries; knowledge selling services such as consultancy & teaching. They also do well in Yoga & Pranayam, media, entertainment & PR, all kinds of art with the likes of music, acting, dancing, painting, interior/dress designing, etc. As a matter of fact, you can excel in any line of creativity, especially when your mental aspect comes into play! However, you may find it difficult to sail your boat with respect to business. Sale of goods may not be your best bet, unless you master the 'Art of Marketing'.

As you read this with unending interest, it wouldn't be wrong to say that number 2's like you often develop an inclination towards occult sciences & alternate remedies too. Quite visibly, you are on the path of divinity & tranquillity!

Some of the most renowned personalities in the industry, my father, Late Shri Bansilal M Jumaani [20th

(2) Jan]; master of Astrology & Literature, legendary

Bejan Daruwala saheb [11th (2) July- Cancerian too], and my sister, Astro-Numerologist Swetta Jumaani [29th (2) May] are all No. 2's!

You are inventive, yet lazy and laid back at the same time, perhaps not very forceful in carrying out your plans & activities. Thus at times, you would depend on others around to ‘push’ you into making the best of your faculties.

The flip side of Moon is that it could make you timid & apprehensive in your early days. However, you may develop a sense of confidence, after approaching success eventually. On your journey to success, you'll only do things that inspire you. Simply stating; just like an artist who exhibits art only when it fuels their senses, many a times making them moody.

Your chief weakness is that Moon can make you restless & unsettled; often leading to a lack continuity in your plans.

Contrary to popular belief, although Moon governs the mind, in certain aspects Number 2's tend to follow signals of the heart rather than obeying their brain functions.

On a rough day, any sort of emotional discord can act as a double edged sword, and take a heavy toll on your mental stability. Your oversensitivity could also hamper your sanity, and in worst cases, land you into depression. So be mindful of who (or how) you deal with. In any case, don't let their moment of glory become your state of anguish.

Abroad, a study revealed that lunatics (derived from 'Luna', another word for Moon) are most affected during the phases of the gravitational Moon, making them go berserk. If the vast ocean's tides can be affected by the Moon, we humans are trivial!

On the health front, you must guard against depression, diabetes, blood pressure and heart problems. Therefore, Yoga, Meditation & Pranayam are strongly recommended as a recourse.

SOME NOTABLE EXAMPLES:

Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna [29th (2) December] was a No. 2; Amitabh Bachchan [11th (2) October] who took over the baton, is also a No. 2; so is the next legacy harbinger, King of Romance, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan {2/11}. Predominantly, even their successor, Ranveer Singh from the current crop of stars is a Cancerian (2), born on 6th July.

Cancerian heartthrobs, Katrina Kaif (16th July) and Priyanka Chopra (18th July) have also done pretty well with their artistry.

Some of the other romantic monarchs of Bollywood are ruled by Moon, such as Dilip Kumar [11th (2) December], KL Saigal [11th (2) April], Jubliee star Rajendra Kumar, same as Naseeruddin Shah [20th (2) July], Sanjay Dutt [29th (2) July] & Ajay Devgn (02nd April).

Anu Malik, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Shewag, are all amongst some other Number 2 people.

In fact, Worlds biggest Superstar, Michael Jackson [29th (2) August] was a No. 2 too!

Astonishingly, when the first time Man (Neil Armstrong) set foot on Moon, it was a date adding to No. 2! 20 + 7 + 1969 = 7, Neptune which is Moon's partner. It was during the Cancer period when Moon and Neptune flow in accordance.

APOLLO, the space shuttle added to 29 (2) too! LUCKY NUMBERS:

Your lucky numbers are from the series of 1, 2 and 7, though you may also get attracted to Number 4.

You generally get along better with persons born on the 1, 2 and 7 series such as 1st, 2nd, 7th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 19th 20th, 25th, 28th and 29th.

You should abstain from any sort of union/partnerships with number 8 people (those born on the 8th, 17th or 26th).

LUCKY COLOURS:

Your lucky colors are Green, Gray, Blue, Cream, Yellow & White; try & incorporate these in your daily attire.

Note- You must avoid the color Black.

All said and done, looks like you're '2' much fun! "Success is a blend of good fortune & hardwork"!

