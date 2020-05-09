EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th

As per Numerology, 3 is one of the materialistic numbers from the 1 to 9 number-pane. 3 of the top 10 richest in the world are No. 3's. Find out more

People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month are tagged as Number 3 people, ruled by the planet Jupiter, which also influences Pisceans and Sagittarians to a great degree.

The most humongous planet, Jupiter (Guru) radiates almost the same amount of energy & light as the Sun. It is 'the one that removes darkness', and is hence called 'Guru' (Teacher). Just like the teacher, Jupiter too seeks enlightenment of truth, justice & righteousness.

Owing to its unconventional size & radiance, it is known to be the planet of wealth, wisdom & knowledge. Number 3's are extremely giving in nature. No wonder most number 3's are one of the richest, and subsequently great philanthropists; doesn't Warren Buffet ring a bell?

Number 3 {Ruling Star: Jupiter}- In simpler terms, 3- Dimensional!

As per Numerology, 3 is one of the materialistic numbers from the 1 to 9 number-pane. 3 of the top 10 richest in the world are No. 3's. Having said that, the chart-topper, Jeff Bezos [12th (3) January] himself is a number 3!

Yours truly is a number 3 too, sharing my birthday with none other than, Warren Buffet [30th (3) August].

Though I'm not the richest man in the world; having changed so many lives with the aid of numbers, I feel rich with blessings & self-contentment.

Speaking of Jupiter, it is one of the most powerful and potent planets, like the Sun (No. 1). Therefore, Number 3's are mostly like Number 1 persons, particularly ambitious. Number 3's like you are never satisfied with ‘ordinary’ or ‘subordinate’ positions; as you aim to rise & shine in order to have control and prowess over the rest, many times showcasing your dominating & authoritative conduct. As a result of which, you excel in the execution of commands.

Being pragmatic, orderly & disciplined, you can gracefully obey orders, but you also insist on having your own orders obeyed! You can often rise to the very highest positions in any business or profession, especially in positions of trust and responsibilities over others. It's even fair to say that you are a good team leader, influencing your subordinates & superiors with equally driven passion!

You are mostly dignified, but at times can be egoistic, when dealt with inappropriately; you dislike being under obligation to others, as you're quite independent and self-sufficient. Remember, there's a thin line between self-respect and ego

Like the Phoenix, you usually rise from the ashes (read conditions) you were born in. Simply speaking, you hold the potential of being 'Zero se Hero'!

However, your prime setback is that you're stubborn and dictatorial in carrying out your ideas, and for this reason (although not quarrelsome by nature), you succeed in making enemies. Indeed, you're the master of your own gimmicks!

You are seldom cash strapped, and if you do have difficulty with cash, there is likely to be some or the other source or arrangement available to suffice your needs & fill the void!

In fact, one should try to take a Number 3 as a partner in business, as their luck could rub off on other partners as well.

Therefore, when women who have to opt for caesarean delivery (only if the doctor permits & the nature demands), we recommend them to go for dates

such as the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th, as the Number 3 person would not only be lucky for themselves, but also for their family. Nevertheless, our first suggestion to them is to follow the doctor's suggestion. By no means do we ever fiddle with nature.

LINE OF WORK:

Jupiter, as you know, is known as Guru/Teacher. Hence training, teaching, healing, guiding & consultancy are few of your best bets. You can also do well in business and trading of every kind, investments, banking, dealing with bank officials, any line of work where there is flow of solid or liquid cash, liaison work, religious ceremonies, seeking favors, settlements in litigation, ceremonial and social cause, where you're destined to help others, and incidentally help yourselves, like a doctor, lawyer, astrologer, chartered accountant, etc.

You are almost certain to gain fame & honor in whichever career you adopt and may even acquire great wealth & high position, provided you aim to be your own boss & follow your own plans & activities. However, if you're working under someone, you should aspire to hold positions of responsibility, authority and trust.

You should try to be the signing authority, and manage matters of accounts or finance in your own hands. On that note, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Number 3's are great wealth managers!

SOME NOTABLE EXAMPLES:

Warren Buffet used to throw newspapers from house to house. Govinda [21st (3) December] and South Indian Superstar, Rajnikanth [12th (3) December] (earlier a bus conductor) are 2 best examples of people who have grown from rags to riches.

Rajnikanth is in fact triply governed by Jupiter as not only is he born on 12th. But also a Sagittarian governed by Jupiter, also 12/12/1950= 3! In his 57th {57=3} year he delivered world wide blockbuster 'Sivaji'!

Shankar (3rd March), Ehsaan {12th (3) October], Loy [30th (3) January], Tom Cruise (3rd July), Yuvraj Singh & Sharad Pawar [both 12th (3) December] {Yuvraj, a believer, also sported jersey Number 12 during his widely cherished career} and Rani Mukerji {21/03} are few of the renowned Number 3 personalities.

India also adds to 3. In fact, the year our great nation India got independence also added to the same No. 21! 1947=21 (3). Any guesses when we won our first elusive World Cup? Yes, 1983(3).

HEALTH:

You must guard against respiratory illnesses caused in the lungs & throat. Difficulty in breathing can be a major concern. Hence, refrain from smoking (even passively). As a matter of fact, some of the above-mentioned examples with the likes of Rajnikanth, Yuvraj Singh & Sharad Pawar, all had issues related to their respiratory systems.

LUCKY COLOURS:

Your Lucky colours are purple, violet, blue, & pink; try to incorporate these in your daily attire.

Note- You must avoid the color Black.

LUCKY NUMBERS:

Your lucky Numbers are those of your own numbers, 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th, series of 6 (Venus) i.e. persons born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month, and of 9 (Mars) i.e. persons born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month.

All said and done, looks like you're 'thrice' as nice as others!

"Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work"!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

