EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st

Number 4 {Ruling Planet: Uranus}- In simpler terms 4- Dimensional!

[People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st in any month are termed as Number 4 people, ruled by the planet, Uranus (Rahu). Uranus (4) is intertwined with Sun (1), so number 4 persons are also indirectly influenced by the magnetic rays of the Sun.]

Speaking of Number 4, Uranus that governs this number bestows its qualities on people trailed by it. As per an eminent study, Uranus was hit by an asteroid twice the size of Earth, billions of years ago, which may have caused its extreme tilt & unique set of attributes.

To begin with, those born on the above dates possess uncommon intelligence, and can if they set their eyes on any task, rise to great prominence in life and make good use of their splendid gifts of unconventionality, inventiveness, and originality.

You are a true number 4 if you know no bounds to your obsession. Hard work & passion often go hand in glove, helping you attain almost anything you desire; however, with immense struggle & hardships. Despite that, your zeal leads you to the threshold of success. Only with the great difficulty, you run out of fuel, I reckon!

Since number 4's are so unusual & atypical with your four-fold thoughts, plans & actions (that are way beyond spheres of imagination), you generally wear your heart on the sleeve. As a consequence, you are more likely to be misunderstood!

No. 4 (Uranus) lends you rarity & eccentricity. Due to these traits, you often experience a difference in opinion with your partners, thus many a time face problems in your married life. (Not to forget, Kishore Kumar, a No. 4 had 4 failed marriages). The later such persons marry, the better are the chances of success. Such people like to see the other side of the story and so may appear to be stubborn as well.

You are a go-getter, generally headstrong & adamant when it comes to achieving your longing desires/ambitions. Unorthodox that you are, normalcy is seldom sighted in you; your uniqueness can help you become the talk of the town!

Bear in mind that you should avoid partnerships, as you are vulnerably prone to being misconstrued by your partners. Your ideas would drain in vain if you fail to be recognized for who you are. Your chief weakness is that no matter how much money you make, you find it difficult to save for the future; you should instead control this side of your disposition and save in long-term, safe investments. You must thus avoid speculation & litigation, as you may not be great wealth-managers.

On that note, it wouldn't be wrong to say that money is one of your minimalistic concerns. Hence you must avoid professional partnerships, and even others must avoid partnering with a No. 4!

Perhaps 4 is not as materialistic as other numbers from the worldly point of you. It is rather spiritual and mental. So if number 4's follow their intuitions, they stand better chances of success.

At any given time, your primary mantra should be, 'SAVE MONEY & MONEY WILL SAVE YOU'.

Having said that, way back in Oct '19 on a leading NEWS channel, as well as on our annual YouTube 'New Year forecast video for 2020'; we sadly forecasted an extremely troubled 2020 (4) for the globe due to the claws of China, before anyone even heard of Coronavirus. We affirmed that it would be a phosphorus year rather than a prosperous year for the world markets; gold prices would reach unprecedented heights, technology & medicine would zoom past other sectors and gain supremacy subsequently. No sooner had the year 2020 begun than these events started colourizing like a Rubik's cube!

Similar number 4 years- 2002 (SARS Virus) & 2011 (Financial crisis).

Uranus (Rahu) is the lord of judgments like Saturn (Shanni). No wonder it despises uncertainty & shortcuts. Therefore, before the start of 2020 (4), we had forewarned (read forearmed) our audiences about dealing in the most volatile & dubious sector, the stock market! Owing to this, the whole globe experienced a never seen before economic slowdown!

LINE OF WORK

You may succeed well in literary work or work dealing with inventions of an advanced type, such as in the electrical field, research, as scientists, computers, IT, medicine, wireless, media, radio, motion pictures, television, and such like pursuits, off the regular track. Now you know why we're all banking on technology & medicine in the year of Uranus, 2020 (4)!

Some Notable Examples:

Alfred Hitchcock, Barack Obama, J K Rowling, P C Sarcar, Kishore Kumar, Sridevi, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Juhi Chawla & Preity Zinta are some of Number 4 persons.

Such people are usually believers in Occult, Hidden, Mysticism, Magic. World Famous, JK Rowling who enthralled millions with Harry Potter is a Double 4 (31/7/1946= 4 too). Our own Greatest Magician PC Sorkar was also born on 31/7!

King of Suspense films & Novels, Alfred Hitchcock (13/8/1899) was a No. 4, Leo too just like enigmatic, Kishore Kumar (4/08).

For example, Kishore Kumar, the great was fathomed to be quite unusual in the way he acted or sang, and those who didn’t follow it considered him quite eccentric. However, he got success from following his out-of-the-box ideas.

Priety Zinta dared to play the role of a pregnant woman before marriage in her first film, 'Kya Kehna', a kind of role usually lead heroines would not accept. Nor would they dare the taboo role of a ‘live-in relationship’ that she did in Salaam Namaste. Well again, it paid off for her.

HEALTH:

You should always try to be happy, as this would be the secret to your good health. Sadness would bring about ill-health. Therefore, Yoga and meditation can prove to be a boon.

Also, it would be advisable for you to guard against problems in the lower parts of the body such as legs, knees, feet, urinary problems also problems of the respiratory system, breathlessness, nervousness, over anxiety which may sometimes lead to insomnia.

LUCKY NUMBERS

Series of 1, 2, 6 & 7; i.e. dates adding to these numbers, for example, 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 24th, 25th, 28th and 29th. Also, people born on this date can be termed as lucky for you.

Numbers to avoid: Although Number 4 people will find the numbers of “fours”, and “eights” drawn toward them and playing an important role in all their affairs, as well as dates such as 4th, 8th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 26th and 31st. Any number that total up to the root of the 4 and 8, and number 15 standalone, MUST BE AVOIDED FOR ANYTHING IMPORTANT.

(But do not avoid friends or relatives who are 4 or 8)!

LUCKY COLOURS

Your Lucky colors are Yellow, Orange, Gold, Brown, Blue, Cream & White. Try incorporating these in your daily life. Black is the colour to avoid, and don't overdo Red. All said and done, it looks like you're 4bulous!

"Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work"!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

Credits :PINKVILLA

