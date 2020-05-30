EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 6th, 15th and 24th

People who are born on 6th, 15th and 24th of any month are governed by Venus. The same planet also governs Librans and Taureans. Here’s what numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has in store for them.

Number 6 {Ruling Planet: Venus}- In simpler terms, Super Sixy!

People born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month are termed as Number 6 people, ruled by the planet Venus. Venus even rules Librans and Taureans to a great extent. Also known as the Goddess of Love, Venus is rightly linked with love, peace, harmony beauty, luxury and entertainment! Now you know why they say, "Women are from Venus"! In a rather simplistic interpretation of Venus; it is the inheritor of the two most basic needs of life, 'Love & Money'. Hence persons bearing this number are perennially on the hunt for either love or money, or both. Not too surprisingly, they are generally lucky with both.

No wonder Number 6's like you are romantic and peace loving. In matters of the heart or otherwise, you are calmly knitted to your spot, and gravely loathe disharmony or discord with your partners or peers who compose you. You are quite sensitive, and can be moved easily by others' sufferings. Usually swayed by emotions, you listen more to your heart than you should. On the whole; you are a social animal, inferring that you can barely live alone. Therefore, you prefer not breaking the shackles of mutual dependence, and often need people to adore you and suffice your undying need for love. This also makes you welcoming & warm towards those who you desire to be with.

As a matter of fact, you can be great hosts, as you generally love to entertain your friends conspicuously, and give them the best of everything that may be in your scope. Evidently enough, you even like to be the center of attraction amidst your clan. It wouldn't be wrong to say that you ooze an infectious & appealing vibe that tends to gravitate people towards you. In any case, a sense of social belonging & attention is all you need, to keep your mental chords aligned and at par.

Coming back to the domain of romance, you are an utterly passionate lover & seeker of love. In deed, being in love is a spiritually fulfilling & uplifting experience for you. More often than not, you are fond of all the good things of life; be it the unnecessary urge of shopping or the dire temptation of junk food. But not everything that feels right is good, and not everything that feels good is right. Remember, all good things in life are fragile & easily lost. Thus try & stay away from such vices if you are chained to any. 6, along with 1, 3 & 5 are materialistic numbers longing for gains through luxury. Backed by facts & study, 5 of the top 10 richest Indians are governed by Number 6 of Venus, and the remaining 5 are governed by either 1, 3 or 5. You will find yourself strongly bracketed with numbers 3, 6 itself & 9, as 3-6-9 are a family of numbers in the books of Numerology.

Line of Work:

Out of these desires there is a likelihood that sooner or later, will be born a decided talent for the amusement or entertainment by the employment of one or more of your Venus qualities, such as music, art, fashion/interior designing, the film world, literature, poetry, sports, singing, dancing and such like.

You would make a success of enterprises connected with the luxurious side of life more than any other, such as a beauty parlor, flower shop, catering of food, restaurants/hotels, tour operating, banking, or any line of work where there is flow of solid or liquid cash, or where there is involvement of the youth. Even if not professionally, Number 6's often display affinity towards music & art of various kinds as their profound hobbies! It's a known fact that you are supremely ambitious career-wise. Hence you could even implement the above with your eyes shut.

Some Notable Examples: You take a keen interest in works concerning the youth, and at all stages of life, gather them around. Perhaps for this reasons Number 6 people never look old or feel old. Who better than Anil Kapoor [24th (6) December] to represent 6. He seems to have held the passage of time. From the current crop of stars, Ranveer Singh (6th July) is an iconic example of a successful Number 6 reigning in the showbiz! His partner-in-fame, renowned Director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a number 6 too [24th (6) February]. Together they have sparkled the silver screen with eternal love stories like 'Ram-Leela', which also added to 6.

Speaking of luxurious goods, Late Steve Jobs [24th (6) March], founder of Apple revolutionized & changed the face of technology by gifting the world 'state of the art' products. In fact, China, which has also been flooding world markets with luxurious goods, adds to 15 (6) too. Though 15 is not a good form of 6 (if associated with 4 or 8). Which is why we predicted a bad 2020 for the world due to China, way back in October last year. So much is the influence of No 6, Venus that there are most Stars who are Librans in Bollywood than in any other Zodiac Sign! As Venus influences Librans. Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Sunny Deol & Dance Guru, Shiamak Davar, Tinnu Anand, Om Puri, Rekha (name also adds to 6), Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Lata Mangeshkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor are many among such persons!

Baadshah of Bollywood, King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has his name by default adding up to No 42 {6}, and so was flamboyant actor Vinod Khanna (06th October)! Reema Lamba, [24th (6) October] also a number 6, a struggling model for over 6 years changed her name to Mallika Sherawat, to bring it also on the same number, 6, and soon saw success like never before. Subhash Ghai, [24th (6) January] one of the greatest showmen India has produced, too is a Number 6 in Numerology, and so is ‘serial kisser’ Emraan Hashmi [24th (6) March]. Madhuri Dixit, who danced her way to fame and glory is doubly Venus governed, as she is a Taurus [15th (6) May]. And so are the likes of Manoj Kumar, Randhir Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Niigaam & Ashutosh Gowariker. Oscar winner A R Rehman, who has been belting out musical hits is a #6 too; sharing his birthday with Kapil Dev (6th January). God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, who shares his birthdate with Midas of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan [24th (6) April], have used their Venus qualities to become popular public figures, along with Sania Mirza who is also a classic example of a number 6 sports star who has excelled in modeling too. Three of worlds greatest entertainment companies that add by default to #6 are Walt Disney, Universal Studios and Warner Brothers! Some of world's exotically alluring tourist destinations add to 6 too, like France, Paris, Shanghai, Thailand, Hawaii, Interlaken, and many more. Dalai Lama, a #6, born on 06th July is a perfect role model for someone who stood by peace and harmony.

Health:

You should take particular care of your diet, as you are likely to be hooked on to luxurious food and sweets. You can tend to put on weight and therefore may invite illnesses such as diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular troubles.

Lucky Numbers:

The most important numbers and dates for doing anything important are the series of 'three', 'six' and 'nine', such as the 3rd, 6th, 9th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 27th and 30th. You will find a strong magnetic attraction to persons born on dates adding to a 'three', 'six' or 'nine' in any month of the year, such as the 3rd, 6th, 9th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 27th and 30th and should try to carry out your important plans on these dates.

Lucky Colors:

Your Lucky colors are Blue, Violet and Purple. You can incorporate these in your daily life. Although try and avoid black. All said and done, looks like you're a Six-Sigma level perfect!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

