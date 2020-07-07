EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has to say for people born on 9th, 18th, 27th

Number 9's like you are devoid of caution and often fail to make timely judgments. Perhaps you rely solely on your impulse and do what the moment suggests. Find out more

Number 9 {Ruling Planet: Mars}- In simpler terms, floating on Cloud 9!

People born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month are termed as Number 9 people, ruled by the planet Mars. The zodiac signs of Scorpions and Arians are governed by Mars too.

To begin with, Number 9 persons are usually hot headed, impulsive, impetuous, stubborn and inflexible. All these are qualities of our friendly neighborhood, Mars. It is a rather furious & on-the-toes kind of a planet.

Like Number 1, Sun (one corner of the number foundation), Number 9, Mars is exactly on the opposite corner, but is in an equally strong galactic position as the Sun. That's where it derives its supremacy & vigour from.

Number 9's like you are devoid of caution and often fail to make timely judgments. Perhaps you rely solely on your impulse and do what the moment suggests.

Without a care in the world, you do what best suits your interests.

It is hence fair to say that you are generally spontaneous with the execution of your plans, and even with respect to retaliation.

Many a time, you are accident prone (due to your hyperactivity) and rarely go through life without injury or wounds, and often experience the surgeons knife.

A scar on faces of # 9’s like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Rahul Bose, substantiates this claim. The key is to bring into equilibrium your stimuli to remain controllable & tamed.

And the logic behind all this is actually very simple!

Let us start by telling you that Mars, the Red planet which can be seen with the naked eye, is fiery, also known as the planet of prowess & war.

And thus as per popular opinion, you are known to have an infectious energy unlike most others.

This Number 9 is the Symbol of matter that cannot be reversed, and is therefore, stubborn because the Number 9 when multiplied by any Number gives you # 9 only, no matter what the extent of the Number. E.g., 9 X 1= 9, 9 X 2= 18 (9), 9 X 3= 27 (9), 9 X 4= 36 (9), 9 X 5= 45 (9) AND SO ON..

And if you were to add these numbers to any number, you get to the number you add it to. Like 9 + 1= 10, 9 + 2= 11, and so on; which means they can be won by love & patience.

Which brings us to the territory of romance. Even though you are a gladiator by nature, you kindle a spark of passion & zeal when in love, and there's hardly anyone to get at loggerheads with you. Simply stating, you're an ardently determined lover!

Line of Work:

The Number 9 is considered to be especially fortunate if it is applied for fields, such as sports, Archery, politics, Armed Forces, engineering, manufacturing, surgery etc.

In fact, working in a fitness parlour/gym or owning one would be an ideal thing to do. That's typically your area of strength.

Some Notable Examples:

A classic example of Number 9 doing well for someone is that of Salman Khan [27th (9) December], who has been living up to #9 qualities of aggression & energy.

No. 9, Sallu Dabangged (as predicted) in his 45th (9) year to become a Superstar from a Star giving Dabang’g’ & Bigg Boss {extra ‘G’ our suggestion.

Indian Bruce Lee, Akshay Kumar (9th September) is known for his dare-devilry too, a lesser known fact is that he often rushes to shooting on his bike, of course, with a helmet. In fact, he loves to do his own stunts too. Same with Jackie Chan who is also an Arian ruled by Mars.

After a spate of flops, little before his three '100 Cr Blockbusters', Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore & Oh My God, on Zoom TV we did predict 2012 to be his comeback year. Before that year he didn’t give a single 100 Crore film, but in his 45th {9} year No 9, Akki gave the above 3 biggies.

Yash Chopra, the King of big screen is a # 9 [27th (9) September] who has been using his Lucky Numbers 3, 6 and 9 for most of his ventures. He has been very successful with more than 80 % of his films doing very good business.

The great West Indian speedster, Malcolm Marshall, was triply ruled by fiery Mars or #9 as he was born on 18/04/1958. Triply because 18=9, and Arian ruler is again Mars, and the compound number{18+04+1958=9} was 9 too! He used the fiery Mars energy in cricket, being one of the most feared and dreaded pace bowlers, surprising players with his quick bouncers.

Australian speedster who rattled the likes of Sachin, Glen Mcrgrath is also governed by Mars {09/02/1970}. Bruce Lee, born on 27th November 1940, and was the un-parallel king in his field.

Dara Singh, {19/11} a Scorpion ruled by Mars also used his supreme energy; Indira Gandhi born on same date channelized this energy in politics. Sonia Gandhi is a # 9 too who cam into power in her 63rd {9} year.

Khali, WWE champ is in fact doubly ruled by 9 as he is born on the 27th, and his compound is 9 too{27+08+1972=9}. In fact he came in the limelight in his 36th year and 36=9 too!

Shivaji, the great warrior lived up to his name, which incidentally adds up to 9. P T Usha has her name totaling to 9 too.

Number 9 persons are ‘fighters’ in all they attempt in life. In character, they are hasty in temper, impulsive, independent, and desire to be their own masters.

And because of this ‘dominating’ and ‘straight forward’ quality, you make great enemies, and bring on their heads, trouble and opposition. You should be dealt with patiently, and taken into confidence, because, if someone tries to dominate you, it will have an adverse effect.

Number 9 is like nuclear energy; it can be used for the good as well as bad. Though Aries (9) governed, Adolf Hitler didn’t quite use the fiery Mars energy constructively.

You usually experience quarrels in personal and professional front mainly arising due to your recklessly straight forward nature.

And that explains the relevance of the trouble brewing in places such as Gujarat, Kashmir and Srinagar, Mumbai which all total to 18=9! 18 is not a good octave of #9 for a name to add up to.

Therefore, unless you wish to struggle and battle in life, it is essential for you (Number 9 persons) to alter your spellings to bring your names on harmonious numbers (if needed), as your birth dates cannot be changed.

Lucky Colours:

Your lucky colors are Blue, crimson, rose or pink. You must try & incorporate these in your daily attire. You must completely avoid black!

Lucky Numbers:

Your lucky Numbers are 6th, 15th, 24th, 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th, 9th, 18th and 27th in any month.

9 number Khali, in his 36th (9) Year, came into limelight in 2007.

Akshay Kumar hadn't given a single 100 cr. film until his 45th (9) year, which we predicted to uplift him stupendously. He subsequently entered the 300 cr. club.

Salman Khan's journey to superstardom started with Bigg Boss & Dabangg, both double 'G', in his 45th year. (Our titles)

All said and done, looks like you're fortune-eight! "Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work"!

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×