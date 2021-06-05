EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni inspire others to take effective steps on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share their views on how important it is to take care of and protect the environment.

Observed on June 5 every year, World Environment Day is a day that raises awareness about the need to protect the environment and take actions on urgent issues. The day came into existence in 1972 by the United Nations Assembly on the first day of the Stockholm Conference. The theme for this year is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' It is based on the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which will be launched by the United Nations this year.

On this occasion, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared their views on the need to protect and nurture the environment and take steps for action.

Expressing her views, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Once you become a public figure people look at you for all the good, bad and ugly things you do. Since somewhere we all know that a clean and green environment is the need of the hour, if a celebrity does or says something on the issue, it only pushes the others to do it. I have always been conscious of a clean environment. As a young kid, I would ensure that no one in my house wasted electricity. I would switch off the lights and fans while leaving a room and would ask others to do so too.”

She added, “I remember I felt we have water in abundance but then once we ran out of water in our house and I realised that saving it would make a difference. I have always tried to do my bit even if it was in the smallest way possible, because the environment is permanent, what we can do is keep it healthy for the next generation to come.”

Discussing how important it is to be conscious about saving the environment, Aly Goni said, “I feel taking the right steps towards saving and conserving the environment by a public figure definitely inspires them. When I first heard of global warming, I was actually shocked because that's when I realised that we do today, we will have to face the consequences of it later, it may take time but we will see it. It's like Karma.”

He further said, “I have always been conscious about saving the environment and my first step was to not waste water. There can never be a substitute for this and I have always tried to save and reuse water always.”

On the professional front, both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were last seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video.

Also Read: 10 Motivational quotes from famous personalities to stay focused to your goals

Share your comment ×