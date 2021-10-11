EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin, Shiny Doshi and Harssh A Singh urge people to celebrate girls everyday

The common notion that girls play dolls, and cars are meant for boys is changing, or has already changed for many. From teaching seen as the best career option for girls, to now girls being in the driver seat be it in journalism, photography, acting, civil services, motor racing and whatnot. This is no more a man-dominated world, or is, at least, changing from being seen in that light.

While there’s still a long way to go when it comes celebrating the girl child, what needs a special mention is the fact that girls today believe in taking the lead.

Since it is International Day of the Girl Child, celebrities take the opportunity of voicing their opinions on the topic.

Jasmin Bhasin

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress thinks the most important thing that we should talk about is for a girl child to become independent. She’s strong enough to fight her battle. She’s strong enough to fight anything which is not according to her will. She’s not weak because she's a girl. She has all this strength. Crying is not the solution, fighting is. And every girl should believe in the beauty of dreams and your first school is your home, your parents today. They should be taught to have the courage to create their own life, and that they are strong enough to fight for themselves. They don't need anyone's sympathy, and pity in life to grow. They're so capable and they're worth achieving anything and everything. We all really need to put that confidence in a girl child that a woman is the strongest, physically, mentally, and emotionally. It's only we who underestimate us because we are conditioned by the society so let the society not condition us and to believe that, yes women are the strongest.

Harssh A Singh

The Thappad actor says we should stop talking to children as girls or boys. Instead, we should talk to them as individuals first. We must treat them as equals and that's it. We should teach all children that their independence, their growth, their success in this world isn't affected by their gender. It’s affected by their work and attitude. Actually, it’s not just about meeting your Prince Charming, similarly boys are also given images about Cinderella and other fairy tale creatures being physically beautiful. All gender stereotypes should be avoided and girls, just like boys, should be taught to live their lives, follow their dreams without any thought of their gender at all. Encourage individualism and support their intellect. We should in the next generation reach a point where we don't need to celebrate a Girl Child Day. Just a Children's Day should be enough.

Shiny Doshi

Things have changed. People used to think they only wanted a boy child, now 90 percent of people want a girl child. To be very honest, I recently got married and the day I'll plan a child, I would want a baby girl for sure. Earlier many parents used to think of having a boy, but now I think girls are equally strong. In fact, when a girl is born in your family, you should not teach her about a Prince Charming or pressurize her for marriage or career. Just let them be, let them grow beautifully. Girls are beautiful. Let her be herself, and let her choose what she wants to do in her life. Give her that independence in life. Before marriage, girls are under their parents, once they get married, they're under their in-laws. But now the generation has changed, now parents also give them the liberty and independence to choose their career and partner. Of course, parents should be concerned about their life. Taking care of your kids is important but giving them independence, giving them responsibility, where you let them know on their own is something very important. And the world is changing now. I'm a girl and I'm proud to be one, and trust me my first child should be a girl.

