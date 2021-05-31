EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra REVEALS all that she eats in a day, follows intermittent fasting, Keto diet & more

Known for shows like Reporters, Chandrakanta and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kritika Kamra recently shared what she eats in a day and her workout routine in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Following a balanced diet and having a workout ritual is the key to a healthy lifestyle. There are many celebrities who have been adopting diets like intermittent fasting and keto to keep themselves fit and active. One such celebrity is Kritika Kamra. Kritika Kamra is a household name. She is known for shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Reporters. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Mitron.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she shared with us her morning ritual and her workout routine. She also shared the snacks that she likes to munch on in-between meals and discussed her experiments in the kitchen during the lockdown. Read on to know more.

A morning ritual that you swear by?

Every morning I drink some water with lemon juice in it. When I am shooting, then I have coffee, only black coffee.

Are you one of those people who like a consistent breakfast everyday?

“Breakfast doesn’t feature in my life most of the times," says the actress who is either on intermittent fasting cycle where she isn’t eating for 16 hours and eating for 8 hours. "So I take a lot of liquids and straight away have my lunch. I sometimes do keto with my brother. So sometimes intermittent fasting or keto. Sometimes I end up having breakfast dishes for lunch or dinner”.

What does your lunch consist of?

My lunch is very desi. I start with a handful of nuts and then give it some time, followed by a salad. I usually eat a classic Indian meal for lunch including roti, sabzi and dal.

What do you munch on in-between meals?

When fasting, I don’t feel like snacking too much because I usually have my meal so late. Then maybe I’ll have a coffee or work out because it is already dinner time. I usually eat fruit or munch on stuff like makhna or khakra sometimes. I try to avoid refined flour and refined sugar as much as I can unless it’s a holiday or a cheat day! My in-between snacks include energy bars, nuts, quinoa puffs, healthy bhel, etc.

How often do you have a cheat meal and what does it include?

I don’t really have a sweet tooth. So whenever I have a cheat meal I usually gorge on fried food or fast food. On my cheat day, I’ll have a pizza with lots of cheese!

What is something that you would never eat?

I have been a vegetarian for a year and I intend to stick to it. I have never been excited to try exotic meat like octopus, etc. so I don’t think I’ll be ever going down that road!

What’s the one workout that you hate?

Boxing and kickboxing. I just don’t get into the groove. I don’t feel like hitting!

A workout that has helped you?

For a toned figure, bodyweight training and strength training without weights is great. My workout routine also includes yoga that was introduced to me by my mother.

A signature dish that you can cook?

I recently made vegetable stew in coconut milk with cheese and millet rice with lots of curry leaves and mustard, etc. and it turned out to be pretty good! Another dish that I can cook is spinach ricotta mushroom pasta".

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the political drama Tandav along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur and Sarah Jane Dias.

