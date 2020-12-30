EXCLUSIVE: Mindful practices to keep in mind and the right way to ring in the new year safely

This year was a long and tiresome one that has us waiting for it to end. Here's how to kick off the new year with an excellent start.

The pandemic has claimed many lives in 2020. Hence, the New Year is going to look different. One will require more planning and a little hard work to celebrate it, safely and even healthily. You should celebrate the New year, but try to adhere to the Covid protocols. Here, we tell you how you can make this New Year special and joyous.



Many of us will want to fast-forward this year. New Year celebrations may not be exactly what do you expect them to be. You will have to think out of the box to celebrate it with much fervour, this year too. Hardly a few days to go, though the disease is still there. Mentally, we just want to soothe our nerves thinking that the end of this year would bring an end to the pandemic, and hope it does. Being in the last month of the year with foggy frenzy winter mornings indicate that holidays are here.

We celebrate to kill all our worries and negativities that surround us. The New Year celebration is filled with happiness and we have a lot of memories attached to it. Walking down the memory lane brings this fresh feeling of how we celebrated our festivities, one of which being the dearest memory is taking new year resolutions.



New year, a new beginning

After such a sorrowful year, we all need a desperate break in our life. Most of us must have already planned it, some of us must have kept planning it for the entire 9-10 months of devastating time that we had. The most valuable asset of all we have is time. People are ready to sell soul for spending time with their loved ones but it is very difficult in today’s busy world. So, looking at the uttermost worth of time we must wield it to make some fortune.

This is how you MUST celebrate the New Year

Spending some time with yourself is highly recommended. The benefits of practicing this are limitless. It might look selfish or foolish act to a few but most of us who lack time or skills to manage it will definitely agree at the end of the read. I found myself and my strengths after doing so. It helped me set some mini-goals for a day or week and achieve them. These smaller achievements gave me the joy that had no measures which in turn boosted my morale.

We must plan our day the night before, I usually recall all that I have done and all that is pending while lying in the bed before sleeping. Then align things that can be done the next day.

Stick to your New Year’s resolution

Other important thing is to make a New Year’s resolution. You all must make sure that you set small goals and try to achieve them. For some, a new year’s resolution can be weight loss, some will want a job change, some may want to travel or some may want to overcome their health issues. Try to stick to your goal and turn your dream into reality. They say- New Year resolutions are meant to be broken, prove this wrong. I hope you get ignited enough to make this activity your New Year resolution. Trust me the outcomes are far more satisfying than what we think.

Spend some quality time with your family

It will be wiser to spend some time with your loved ones instead of going out to crowded places. You can stay back at home and celebrate the New Year by adhering to Covid protocol. You can revisit memories, play games, or even watch movies together. Nothing better than stepping in the New Year with people who are important to you, right? This upcoming year, pledge to stay safe by taking charge of your health.

Happy New Year to all!

