EXCLUSIVE: Mothers, here’s the ULTIMATE guide to self care explains beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain

Being a mother is very time consuming which means, you rarely have the time and energy to treat yourself right. Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain is here to share her tips.

Being a mother can be so demanding and you are probably left wondering when you will have time for yourself, to care for your health, appearance and grooming needs. I think attitudes are also partly to blame. Once married and a mother, many women tend to let themselves go and don’t give that much importance to their appearance. Housework seems to increase and lack of time is the common excuse.

No matter how demanding it is, you have to set apart some time for yourself every day. Actually, daily skin and hair care take only a few minutes. So does daily exercise. You need to organize your day and yourself, so that you do not end up wallowing in self-pity, or feeling like a martyr. You have to help yourself. Many mothers find they have become the garbage bin of the family, eating left-overs, to prevent wastage. Slowly, weight gain creeps upon them. The lack of physical activity only compounds the problem.

Getting up half-an-hour earlier than you normally do can solve this problem of lack of time. A brisk walk is a good exercise. You can start with a few stretching exercises and some deep breathing. This would not only benefit the figure, but help to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Regularity is the keyword. Keep ten minutes, during the day, to just relax. You need to recharge yourself. In fact, you can combine it with a beauty treatment. Dip cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and use them as eye pads. Used tea bags also make good eye pads. Eye pads revitalize the skin around the eyes, remove fatigue and add brightness to the eyes.

Before your bath, take a few minutes to cleanse and tone the skin. Keep your cleanser and cotton wool in the bathroom, to save time. Apply it on the face and wipe it off with moist cotton wool. Soak cotton wool in a rose skin tonic or rose water. It is extremely refreshing and reviving. Wipe and pat your face briskly with it. In fact, you can also keep a facial scrub or cleansing grains, to exfoliate the skin, two or three times a week. At night, before going to bed, take five minutes to cleanse and nourish your skin. Night-time cleansing is very important. Wipe off the cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.

A facial mask is easy to use. You can apply it and do your household chores while it dries. In fact, you can mix a face mask at home with wheat bran (choker), ground almonds and one teaspoon each of honey, yogurt and egg white. You should mix enough to last you for two or three days, keeping the excess in the refrigerator. This is one way of saving time.

Set aside one day a week to give yourself a manicure and pedicure and condition your hair with henna. Apply the henna and then go about your hand and foot care. This will help to keep your hands and feet in good condition and you can just touch up your nail varnish during the week. A weekly visit to the beauty salon can be used to have your waxing, manicure, pedicure and even a facial done. Banish all the pangs of guilt that mothers feel. Think that this is something you really deserve. It will help you to have that well-groomed and well-cared for look.

A well-groomed look is actually a matter of paying attention to little details. What you really have to do is to evolve a lifestyle that is sensible. Plan your day according to your needs and convenience. Keep your goals realistic. Your day’s work should be planned according to your capacity and time at your disposal. You will find that your family fits into it easily.

There are no awards to be won, but there are plenty of rewards in terms of being a slim and attractive woman, who is also a mother.

