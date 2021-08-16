EXCLUSIVE: Numerologist Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from August 16 to 22
The most renowned celebrity numerologist, an acclaimed tarot master, Feng shui master and author, Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from August 16 to August 22, 2021.
Here’s what’s in store for you for this week as per numerology based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Career – There will be distractions at work however focus on completing your work on time and tasks at hand.
Relationships – Romance and intimacy are great. Your partner will impress you with their outward expression of love.
Health – Get adequate sleep as you have a migraine.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am willing to forgive myself.
Taurus
Career – You will be demotivated at work and the onset of laziness will affect your productivity.
Relationships – There are a lot of friends that want to express their feelings towards you. Talk to the person you connect with best.
Health – Skipping meals affects your health.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am happy to give without expectations.
Gemini
Career – Now is the time to make money. Be dedicated and consistent with your work and your hard work will pay off.
Relationships – Plan a trip with your lover/spouse/partner this bond strengthens well as this trip/staycation is much needed.
Health – Get the problematic tooth extracted.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I acknowledge my unresolved feelings with patience and self-reflection.
Cancer
Career – You are very positive and motivated today. You will complete your tasks just as you like them.
Relationships – Share your interests with your partner. They will support you in everything you need as you are going through a transformative phase in life.
Health – Try yoga for healing.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I know these circumstances are a gift to help me grow.
Leo
Career – Your managers love your work. Your dedication will help you progress in your career.
Relationships – Plan an activity like painting or cooking with your partner as you share similar passions.
Health – A good day to set a new fitness plan.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am willing to give the love I expect from others.
Virgo
Career – The time is right to make investments. Stay away from investing in friend’s businesses.
Relationships – Your partner will impress you with their romantic ideas and make you feel special, and this will amend any hidden resentments towards each other.
Health – Loud noises give you a headache.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I bless the past and embrace the present moment with an open heart.
Libra
Career – You could have an argument with a teammate. Stay humble, everything will be in your favour.
Relationships – Love your partner in ways that make them feel special to be loved by you. Give them a surprise.
Health – Avoid eating junk to stay healthy.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I release the past and trust that everything is happening for my greatest good.
Scorpio
Career – You will sign new deals but be clear in your communication to get the best out of it.
Relationships – Your partner sees that you are good. They will make efforts to keep you happy.
Health – You might have sore eyes.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I let go of my perceived pain.
Sagittarius
Career – You will make profits from a food-related business. You could partner with an established brand and this brings in unexpected business opportunities.
Relationships – Your partner loves your smile. They will do everything to keep you smiling.
Health – You might have knee pain.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: Everything I am going through is making me a stronger, wiser, and more compassionate person.
Capricorn
Career – A loan will be approved. Finances will improve and you will move forward in your career.
Relationships – Your partner will express feelings for you. They find you very attractive and charming.
Health – You might hurt your hands.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I always choose love.
Aquarius
Career – You could enrol for a personality development course. These newfound skills will help you progress.
Relationships – You could go karaoke singing in the evening. You will have a great time with your partner.
Health – Hair fall issues will be treated.
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I allow the perspective of others to deepen my understanding and love for them.
Pisces
Career – You are optimistic at work. Your ideas will be accepted by your superiors.
Relationships – Make your lover feel special as you love them for everything they are. They will give you love and affection.
Health – You will be moody
Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I acknowledge my unresolved feelings with patience and self-reflection.
