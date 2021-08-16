EXCLUSIVE: Numerologist Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from August 16 to 22

The most renowned celebrity numerologist, an acclaimed tarot master, Feng shui master and author, Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from August 16 to August 22, 2021.

Here’s what’s in store for you for this week as per numerology based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Career – There will be distractions at work however focus on completing your work on time and tasks at hand.

Relationships – Romance and intimacy are great. Your partner will impress you with their outward expression of love.

Health – Get adequate sleep as you have a migraine.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am willing to forgive myself.

Taurus

Career – You will be demotivated at work and the onset of laziness will affect your productivity.

Relationships – There are a lot of friends that want to express their feelings towards you. Talk to the person you connect with best.

Health – Skipping meals affects your health.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am happy to give without expectations.

Gemini

Career – Now is the time to make money. Be dedicated and consistent with your work and your hard work will pay off.

Relationships – Plan a trip with your lover/spouse/partner this bond strengthens well as this trip/staycation is much needed.

Health – Get the problematic tooth extracted.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I acknowledge my unresolved feelings with patience and self-reflection.

Cancer

Career – You are very positive and motivated today. You will complete your tasks just as you like them.

Relationships – Share your interests with your partner. They will support you in everything you need as you are going through a transformative phase in life.

Health – Try yoga for healing.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I know these circumstances are a gift to help me grow.

Leo

Career – Your managers love your work. Your dedication will help you progress in your career.

Relationships – Plan an activity like painting or cooking with your partner as you share similar passions.

Health – A good day to set a new fitness plan.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I am willing to give the love I expect from others.

Virgo

Career – The time is right to make investments. Stay away from investing in friend’s businesses.

Relationships – Your partner will impress you with their romantic ideas and make you feel special, and this will amend any hidden resentments towards each other.

Health – Loud noises give you a headache.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I bless the past and embrace the present moment with an open heart.

Libra

Career – You could have an argument with a teammate. Stay humble, everything will be in your favour.

Relationships – Love your partner in ways that make them feel special to be loved by you. Give them a surprise.

Health – Avoid eating junk to stay healthy.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I release the past and trust that everything is happening for my greatest good.

Scorpio

Career – You will sign new deals but be clear in your communication to get the best out of it.

Relationships – Your partner sees that you are good. They will make efforts to keep you happy.

Health – You might have sore eyes.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I let go of my perceived pain.

Sagittarius

Career – You will make profits from a food-related business. You could partner with an established brand and this brings in unexpected business opportunities.

Relationships – Your partner loves your smile. They will do everything to keep you smiling.

Health – You might have knee pain.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: Everything I am going through is making me a stronger, wiser, and more compassionate person.

Capricorn

Career – A loan will be approved. Finances will improve and you will move forward in your career.

Relationships – Your partner will express feelings for you. They find you very attractive and charming.

Health – You might hurt your hands.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I always choose love.

Aquarius

Career – You could enrol for a personality development course. These newfound skills will help you progress.

Relationships – You could go karaoke singing in the evening. You will have a great time with your partner.

Health – Hair fall issues will be treated.

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I allow the perspective of others to deepen my understanding and love for them.

Pisces

Career – You are optimistic at work. Your ideas will be accepted by your superiors.

Relationships – Make your lover feel special as you love them for everything they are. They will give you love and affection.

Health – You will be moody

Healing affirmations to help you achieve inner peace: I acknowledge my unresolved feelings with patience and self-reflection.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to have a busy day on the work front; Read your daily horoscope to know more