EXCLUSIVE: Numerologist Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from July 19 to 25
The most renowned celebrity numerologist, an acclaimed tarot master, Feng shui master and author, Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions for July 19 to July 25, 2021. Here’s what’s in store for you for this week as per numerology based on your zodiac sign.
Aries:
Career: Let go of all your Fears. You gain strength, courage, and confidence from every experience in which you stop to look fear in the face.
Relationship: Your partner will plan a surprise getaway, make sure you give them your thoughts.
Health Tip: Stay away from dust as it may cause irritation and nasal issues.
Tip of the Week: Drink Prosperity tea to attract wealth.
Taurus:
Career: Your mantra for this week is to take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Time to learn from your mistakes and move on. You are going through a spiritual ascension.
Relationship: Don't keep things to yourself express them albeit gently and not as a raging bull.
Health: You will experiment with healing techniques like reiki and yoga.
Tip of the Week: Maximise natural light in your house.
Gemini:
Career: A good week to sign new agreements at work. New projects will bring great rewards.
Relationship: You will find the love of your life today, don’t rush things, take it slow.
Health Tip: Pay attention to your posture as you might have issues with back pain.
Tip of the Week: Keep something red in your South of the house.
Cancer:
Career: You may feel a lot of emotional turmoil’s dear crab, but these are testing times, and you will come out of it with patience.
Relationship: Marriage proposals come your way, don’t rush. Take your time and make a decision.
Health: Try yoga to calm your mind from stress.
Tip of the Week: Keep something blue in your kitchen blue for cash liquidity.
Leo:
Career: Focus on your work. Take a step back and don't over empathise with people.
Relationship: Control your anger this week. Don't let projections of others affect your relationships.
Health: Stay hydrated as you tend to be tired most of the time.
Tip of the Week: Install a mirror near your front door to keep the path clear.
Virgo:
Career: This week a lot of new things are planned for you. However, taking a leap of faith and moving forward will be a much-needed change.
Relationship: A person that loves you will express it today. Stay calm and enjoy the moment, it could lead to great things.
Health: You could have a headache towards the end of the week.
Tip of the Week: Keep a Money plant in a purple pot in the southeast of your house.
Libra:
Career: Stop procrastination and take charge. Do not tip your scales think logically and leap forward.
Relationship: You will have to convince your family about your loved one. Everything will come together gradually. Time to show balance.
Health: Your mood will receive a boost with the progress at work.
Tip of the Week: Keep a crystal globe in the northeast of your house.
Scorpio:
Career: You will have a new colleague that will help you in the days to come. Be diplomatic at work.
Relationship: All the solutions to your problem are right in front of you just change the direction where you are looking and trust your instincts.
Health: Issues with muscles and ligaments may arise.
Tip of the Week: Use gold-coloured items in home décor.
Sagittarius:
Career: Time to learn new things. This is now a good time to come out of your comfort zone for people who want to embrace anything new.
Relationship: Your partner will be moody and will demand most of your time. Make sure you give them attention and love.
Health: You will be irritated most of the week. Take care of your temper. Stay calm.
Tip of the Week: Use rose essential oil to improve your temperament.
Capricorn:
Career: A good day to plan an outing with your colleagues. Understanding them better will help you build a team.
Relationships: Long distance relationships work better than expected for you.
Health: Take preventive measures to avoid an upset stomach. Don’t eat junk.
Tip of the Week: Keep pyrite crystals in your house to attract wealth.
Aquarius:
Career: Stay composed at work as there are chances of debates with your boss.
Relationships: You will find someone attractive on the internet. Enjoy the moment.
Health: Pay attention to your hair and skin, go for ayurvedic treatment if needed.
Tip of the Week: Put away the clothes that are torn.
Pisces:
Career: Your presentation and opinions at work will be appreciated by your bosses. You will be considered for a new role within the same company.
Relationships: A loved one will visit you after a long time.
Health: Cold affects your health.
Tip of the Week: Keep Arowana fish figurines to attract wealth.
