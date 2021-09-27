EXCLUSIVE: Numerologist Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions from September 26 to October 3

The most renowned celebrity numerologist, an acclaimed tarot master, Feng shui master and author, Sheelaa M Bajaj does weekly predictions for this week from September 27 to October 3, 2021.

Here’s what’s in store for you for this week as per numerology based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Career – Some situations call for going the extra mile for putting in long hours at work.

Relationships – Fun activities like a visit to a resort will help you bond well with your partner.

Health – You might have back pain.

Mercury retrograde tip - calming affirmations:

“I am unconditionally supported in all my endeavours.”

Taurus

Career – You will receive recognition from your superiors for your presentation skills. Be committed to your goals.

Relationships – Change is happening, accelerating, and soon the results you’ve been longing for will start to appear.

Health – A migraine affects your day.

Mercury retrograde tip - Affirmations to repeat whenever you’re feeling unhinged:

“I trust I am always being provided for by the universe.”

Gemini

Career – You will recover money that you lent. You will do well in your career if you are optimistic.

Relationships – Your lover will plan a trip with you. Support them with their ideas.

Health – Avoid junk food, you will have gastric problems.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“I am expertly guided when I tune into the wisdom of infinite consciousness.”

Cancer

Career – Be positive, you will do well in your job. Your bosses appreciate your work.

Relationships – Your partner makes you feel important. They will give you love and attention. Slow down and pay attention to the signs.

Health – A ear infection affects your mood.

Mercury retrograde tip Commune with crystals (especially your spirit stone, ruby) and repeat calming, loving affirmations like:

“When I honour myself, I am embraced by the world.”

Leo

Career – A good day to set goals for your career. You could talk to your mentor for help.

Relationships – Your partner will exceed your expectations, and when things don’t go according to plan, it won’t bring disappointment but delight, even the beginnings of joy.

Health – You might have a root canal treatment done.

Mercury Retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“As I honour myself, I radiate light to others.”

Virgo

Career – You could attend a job fair to apply for the jobs you like. You will meet interesting people that help you in the future.

Relationships – Your friends will introduce you to a person that you will like. When you slow down enough to really know your own mind, it won’t steer you wrong.

Health – Your back pain will be treated.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during your rituals:

“I accept and love myself exactly as I am.”

Libra

Career – Be diplomatic at work. Your teammates will help you if you are nice to them.

Relationships – This week, though, is a chance to stand up for yourself. To assert that kindness matters, that beauty matters, and that even now, it’s worth investing in love.

Health – Pimples affect your mood.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“I trust in my own knowledge to find peace in every situation.”

Scorpio

Career – There will be people who genuinely want to work alongside you, who are truly doing their best. You don’t have to trust everyone, just remember you can take kindness at face value, too.

Relationships – The angels of love will bless you. You will find the love of your life soon.

Health – You get tired as you travel a lot.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“When I tune into my intuitive abilities, the ultimate truth is always revealed.”

Sagittarius

Career – There are times when it’s necessary to move forward no matter what — even if it means letting some questions remain unanswered or leaving some tasks undone.

Relationships – Romance looks great. Your lover enjoys your ideas of intimacy and lovemaking.

Health – You could start a new fitness plan.

Mercury retrograde tip: Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“I am free wherever I am.”

Capricorn

Career – Work on improving your skills. Aim for a life that is interesting and remarkable, not one that’s merely faultless.

Relationships – Support your lover with their interests. They will support you with your interests.

Health – You are prone to have a cold.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“Everything is leading me to my ultimate path.”

Aquarius

Career – This week, if you let others challenge and frustrate you, they’ll also open your mind. They’ll expand your dreams. They’ll help you move forward, closer to that perfect world after all.

Relationships – You could be emotional with your lover after an argument. Keep your past aside.

Health – You might have dust allergies.

Mercury retrograde tip - Mantras to repeat during retrograde:

“As I pursue what feels aligned, the world around me benefits.”

Pisces

Career – This week, it’s your job to ignore anyone who tries to make you doubt your inner compass or convince you that your instincts can’t be trusted.

Relationships – Your partner will surprise you with a handwritten letter. Appreciate their efforts.

Health – You seem dull at work.

Mercury retrograde tip - Affirmations to repeat to yourself for more calm and clarity:

“I trust in the infinite wisdom and guidance that’s always available to me.”

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to make monetary gains this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more