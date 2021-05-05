EXCLUSIVE: Nutrition tips by a Jaipur based Chef who is helping people on the streets & Covid 19 patients

This pandemic has brought to the front a lot of people who are lending a helping hand to those suffering from Covid-19. Read on to know the story of one such Jaipur-based chef and know some exclusive nutrition tips given by her for Covid-19 patients.

The surge of Covid-19 and the sheer extent of the infection has brought to light the goodness of some people. People are helping each other by promoting verified sources for testing and helping those suffering from Covid-19. One such person who has been working tirelessly to serve food to Covid-19 patients is Jaipur-based chef Aparna Garg. Her daily routine involves preparing ‘Covid meal boxes’ for 50-60 people in a day along with 50-60 snack packs for frontline workers. She also prepares 100 packs every day for daily wage workers and cooks 30 kgs of food for street animals.

During the first lockdown, she started preparing meals at home with the help of my family for daily wage workers and she continues to do so to date. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she shared some nutrition and dietary tips for people suffering from Covid-19 and the kind of foods that they should eat while in isolation and post-recovery.

What are some of the best foods to eat to beat Covid-19 fatigue?

Food that gives you energy should be consumed. This includes nuts and seeds. They are rich in magnesium, potassium and other vital nutrients. They are also very rich in omega 3, fatty acids and fibre which helps you keep full for a longer time.

Do keep in mind to soak your nuts overnight so it becomes easier to digest. You could also boost your energy by consuming a glass of water with a spoon of chia seeds soaked in it. If you don’t like to consume seeds orally then you could freshly grind them and mix them in your vegetable or roti.

What foods are ideal for people in home isolation?

A balanced diet is recommended, consume a lot of seasonal fruits and vegetables. You should avoid processed food. People in home isolation should eat meals cooked by home caterers and avoid outside food. Meals cooked by home chefs are often lighter on fat and spices and since it is cooked in small quantities it is often prepared fresh.

Consume foods high in protein content like dal, rajma, chole, etc. soak grains overnight and cook with lots of asafetida and ginger to avoid building up of gas.

What foods should one avoid while suffering from Covid-19?

As we all know packaged foods are high in salt and other preservatives which could make you feel dehydrated and can be difficult to digest. Also, avoid fatty dairy products like full-fat milk and full-fat cream or full-fat yoghurt.

What are some tips that you would give to Covid-19 patients?

Eat local and eat seasonal produce. Seasonal foods produced during summers have high water content like a ridge guard, bottle guard, cucumber, etc which helps your body stay hydrated. Try replacing red chilli powder with black pepper powder as red chilli powder may give you acidity while black pepper, on the other hand, is soothing for the throat and also helps in better digestion. You could add whole spices, asafetida, ginger, turmeric to your food for essential oils and build immunity.

Follow oil rotation while cooking. Cook with different oils like peanut oil, sesame oil, coconut oil etc. oil rotation doesn’t let your body get used to one kind of oil. Oils are rich in various vitamins and rotating and using them could add more nutrients to your food.

What kind of foods should Covid-19 patients eat post-recovery?

Have whole foods to build up stamina in your body. Eat protein-rich food like paneer, eggs, legumes. If you crave Chinese make homemade soup with lots of fresh vegetables, flavour it with mushroom stalk and season with black pepper.

Avoid products made with maida. Eat more vegetables and find healthy alternatives to your favourite junk foods. Avoid sugar as some patients have observed an increase in their sugar levels.

Eat food that is lighter but keep you fuller for a longer time. There is no special food guide for when you are sick, we should all try to follow a healthy balanced diet in our regular life as well. Stay safe.

