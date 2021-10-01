EXCLUSIVE: October predictions based Astro Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani

Sanjay B Jumaani is here to share with us our October predictions and what we need to look out for based. It helps to connect with our inner selves and get to know more about what’s in store for us in the near future.

Based on these predictions, one can reconnect, be mindful, and prepare to overcome obstacles. So, let us find out what these numbers have in store for you in the month of October.

Number 1 - (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month, as well as Leos)

Like the Alpha-Wolf in a pack, not only are you dependable, you are also fiercely independent. Leadership comes as a boon to you, and that is no surprise. Like the Sun (your governor), you are the giver and the driving force of all. In alignment with the Libra period, your generosity shall take a great stride. You’ll contribute largely to society and also your organization with your valuable expertise. This month shall do you good if you maintain your dominance with regards to your ideas and plans over others’, and move forward with the same vigour. Your confidence defines you in most situations, even when you’re not up to the mark. But beyond an extent, don’t let you fool yourself with that delusion; your work shall speak for itself. This period shall transpire into good times for you. Professionally, you’ll see newer heights, and emotionally you’ll be calmer than usual. Isn’t that a win-win?

Number 2 - (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

You might be undergoing a sort of rough patch, be it in your work or personal front. Unfortunately, you may have to endure the same for a little while more. Don't worry, remember that every cloud has a silver lining. The Libra period also could bring with it a sense of melancholy and put you in your dream world. However, stay guarded and ensure that you're connected to reality. Keep in mind that while the illusion may seem beautiful, the rewards that await you belong to the real world, and you have to work your way to earn them. In short, this is the perfect time to analyze your dreams and work your way to realize them, so strive to do everything that’s required of you. To your advantage, you could mentally be tranquil with things, and work shall move steadily, causing no hindrance whatsoever. On the personal front, you may find resonance and peace with your partner (if any), or even find yourself a partner for that matter (if none).

Number 3 - (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month, as well as Pisceans and Sagittarians)

The upcoming 2 months could particularly be the two of your best this year, as the Libra (6) and Scorpio (9) signs are underway. If you aren’t yet aware, these periods are more favourable than the rest since 3, 6 and 9 are a family of numbers. There is no better time to make an important decision, be it with work or your personal relationships; a change of job or a pleasant leap in your career trajectory could be on the horizon. Financially, a more secure chapter appears to be turning in. Additionally, you are a good wealth manager by default, so there is more likelihood of that happening. However, watch out for people jeopardizing your plans and actions; if someone tries to pull you down, it only means you are above them- that’s your final consolation.

Number 4 - (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month, as well as Leos)

Your inventiveness and eccentricity will be helmed by this Libra governed period, which is characterized by creativity. Your ideas and actions could possibly do you good this month, provided you don’t get influenced by others’ opinions. Finances could march upwards, leading you to save more. However, don’t exhaust your hard-earned money on gambling or volatile platforms. You are also likely to be misunderstood despite all endeavours at work, but that won’t stop your grind; a number 4 never frets, even in the toughest of situations. Your rebellious nature will help you cope with the impositions of others.

Number 5 - (Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month, as well as Geminis or Virgos)

You may have experienced a breeze of success last month, and the spell seems likely to be running along this month too. October (Libra period) is your key to better days. But the month after, ranging 23rd October onwards is something you have to be cautious of. But to your relief, if not the month, the year 2021 (5) anyway belongs to you! Meanwhile, this month shall bring along more than expected. Your seeds of labour will reap fruits, and give you more opportunities to better yourself in time. It can a be very satisfying month on the work front, and even then you’ll manage to make more time for family owing to pressures. Well, that’s your share of the bonus.

Number 6 - (Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month, as well as Librans or Taureans)

This Libra period (6), as well as the upcoming Scorpio month (9), can be characterized as your two months of glory, owing to 3-6-9 being a family of numbers that are glued-by-luck. By the virtue of your number 6, you stand to gain not only monetarily this month, but also emotionally you’ll be driven. Your passion will see no bounds during this Libra-struck month. Loving and gentle that you already are, the influence of this period will help you win more laurels in matters of the heart. Work-wise, success is just a step away. Lead your way through your lucky month, and you’ll find your much-desired peace with yourself. Chances are, you’ll hear good news soon. Those in the industries related to travel, hospitality, entertainment, films, music, media, designing, restaurants, hotels ad tour operators shall do exceptionally well, and achieve all the benchmarks.

Number 7 - (Those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

An emotionally volatile month is on the cards, but not the worst of the lot. You have probably seen greater times preceding these. However, you’ll strike a chord with nature, along with a spiritual frame of mind. Materialistic things could be at an arm’s distance from you, and there could possibly be a minor leakage in the pockets too, so stitch any loose ends, and make the most of this retreat without stressing too much. For the time being, count yourself blessed, and appreciate the beauty of the nothingness and the environment; there is nothing more calming than that, especially during times like these.

Number 8 - (Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of any month, as well as Capricorn and Aquarians)

You have probably witnessed a good month so far; and to your advantage, this month till the 23rd October shall prove to be even better than the last. 1, 3, 5 and 6 are the luckiest numbers for 8’s, and Virgo (5) may have already rubbed off its luck on you. Now it’s time for the Libra period which is governed by the number 6 to cast its spell. No prizes for guessing, you’re set to shine hereon. But be wary of people taking you for granted this month; you are on a comparatively more vulnerable planetary influence now. Your resistance to people who misconstrue your intentions will ensure you hit the ball out of the park! You may thus experience something great coming along at work; so leave no stone unturned this month, as the next month may not be as rewarding as this.

Number 9 - (Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month, as well as Arians and Scorpions)

Everything comes in time to those who can wait, and your time has already kicked off; particularly from the 23rd September, and shall go on till the 22nd November. Your enduring patience so far shall now bear fruit. Piercing through both zodiacs, Libra (6) and Scorpio (9), you are slated to do well; so make the most of the opportunities that are leveraged to you, by the virtue of the family of numbers, 3-6-9. You’ll see newer heights at work, and will also find mental solace, provided you remain patient and calm with colleagues and loved ones. Resist temptations to argue in heated situations. Financially, you’re likely to gain thoroughly during the mentioned period. Workouts shall add to your mental well-being. However, after the 22nd of October, be on the vigil against any accidents.

Disclaimer: While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

Also Read: Cocktail recipes: Make refreshing mojito at home