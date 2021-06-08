EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee on World Oceans Day: Reveals her experience as a swimmer & need to create awareness

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee shared her views on World Oceans Day and discussed her relationship with the oceans as a swimmer.

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8, every year. Oceans play a very important role in our daily lives. This day is observed to promote awareness about the increasing need to protect and save the oceans all around the world. The theme for this year is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'.

On this occasion, actress Pooja Banerjee who is known for playing the role of Rhea in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya shared her views in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Read on to know more.

She said, "Oceans are really important not just for us, but for the environment as well. I've been swimming in the ocean since I was in 4th grade and kept doing it on a regular basis until the 9th grade. In fact, I started once again in 2012 for a competition and while I swam without practice and it was a fantastic experience, I am sure others would find it difficult. This is because of the amount of rubbish I encountered in the ocean as well as the oil in it. My face was covered in oil when I swam and I have to say, it was disgusting. Just imagine, if I was in the water for a few hours and I felt it disgusting, then what would the marine animals be going through”.

Pooja added, “I remember, whenever we used to go for swims, we used to be stationed in the ocean at night and early in the morning, we used to hit the water and after 5 to 6 hours of swimming, each one of us would return with bags of garbage. We would dispose of the waste properly on land and that way I felt like I was making a difference. We have seen and heard about how oceanic pollution has led to a decline in aquatic life, but there I was experiencing it and I am sure this, in turn, will come to affect us as well in due course of time”.

Discussing the importance of doing our bit to protect the ocean, she said, “I strongly believe that we should start from a young age and get kids to go on expeditions to the sea once and be made aware of the importance of oceans and how to help save them. By imparting this knowledge to them, not only will they not litter in the sea, but they will educate their family and friends also to not litter.”

She further added, “We can also educate the fisherman and have stricter guidelines for waste disposal and deep-sea mining to save such oceanic pollution from occurring, especially in India, where you will find a lot of our water bodies being polluted. I hope everyone understands this and we can save our oceans as well as the marine ecology. Happy World Ocean Day!"

