EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra on yoga, ‘The benefits of Yoga are beyond physical'

On the occasion of World Yoga Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares her views on the various health benefits of Yoga and how it has shaped her life.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for preaching about the benefits of yoga and practising yoga. She has been a major motivation for fitness and has often posted various yoga videos that on her social media. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, she shared opened up about how yoga has changed her life and what made her take up this practice, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

How did your love for yoga begin?

“I suffered from a cervical issue, and that is when I was introduced to Yoga. My physiotherapist recommended it to me to strengthen my spine. So I started doing it only for that purpose only, but I just got drawn to it. It was around 16 years ago now. I just fell in love with Yoga, and I also did it when I was in the UK for Big Brother. Slowly Yoga became synonymous to me”.

Which is your favourite yoga asana?

“I love practising Surya Namaskar. It is one of the best ways to give your body much-needed flexibility and toning. It also helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too”.

Have you also inculcated the habit of yoga in your family members?

“Yes. Initially, Raj was a little hesitant but thankfully he’s now enjoying it and practices whenever he gets time. Viaan does Yoga at school and really enjoys it. I strongly feel it should be made a compulsory subject for kids”.

Yoga is something that has several health benefits, could you tell us how yoga has been instrumental in changing your life?

“The benefits of Yoga are beyond physical. It helps me sort so many things in my life. If I may say, it has actually aligned me by regulating and controlling my emotions and also balancing my mental faculties”.

What advice would you give to people who are new to yoga and which yoga asana would you recommend for them?

“Beginners can start with 15 minutes of breathing exercise. Ideally, one should do 45 minutes to one hour of yoga practice. But if you don’t have that much time, I would urge people to start off with breathing. That is one thing that will help lower your blood pressure and many heart-related problems. It can also help you with diabetes. There is Kapalbhati — Kapal means mind or skull and Bhati means cleanse — in short, it’s shining of your mind. It oxygenates your brain, opens up your thoughts and gives clarity”.

