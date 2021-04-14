  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE:‘Social media puts a lot of pressure on mothers;’ Geeta Basra on second pregnancy, motherhood & more

Being a mother is a 24/7 job and Geeta Basra gets real about the pressures, spending quarantine with Harbhajan Singh & more
Being a mother is a 24/7 job and Geeta Basra agrees with this fact. The former actress is now expecting her second child with cricketer, Harbhajan Singh and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opens up about how she broke the news to her daughter, Hinaya. Geeta also talks about how the quarantine has been for her and her husband; says, ‘Ever since we’ve been dating, we’ve never had this much time together.’ 

Basra also delves into why and what led to her choosing her family over her career and whether or not she has any plans of coming back. Motherhood is an exceptional thing to experience and while it’s a beautiful journey, there are major myths attached to it. In a special segment, Geeta Basra also talks about her take on certain myths related to mothers and whether or not they are true. ‘I think social media puts a lot of pressure on mothers. This is how mothers should look, this is what they should be like. This is where the pressure comes from. I don’t think there should be any pressure on mothers.’

To know more about the conversation, watch the video here: 

Do you agree that social media puts unwanted pressures on mothers? Comment below and let us know! 

