EXCLUSIVE: Somy Ali on gardening as a form of therapy amid the pandemic and living a healthy life

We recently got a chance to speak with Somy Ali and got to know about her newfound love for gardening amid the pandemic and how she feels for the environment! Read more to find out what she has to say about global warming, gardening, plants and more.

Actress Somy Ali is fond of gardening and has plants in her house and even in her office as her new passion, she has found during the pandemic. The actor-turned-humanitarian says plants give us a healthy environment, enable us to escape from the difficulties of life and add some freshness to our lives that we truly need, especially during these testing times when everything seems to be pale and lifeless.

Sigmund Freud once said that ‘Flowers are restful to look at. They have neither emotions nor conflicts.' The greenery around us makes us happy and refreshes us from within.

When asked about why gardening, here’s what Somy Ali had to say, “Gardening helps me relax and let go of things that bother me. Unlike humans, plants don’t cause conflicts or hurt your emotional wellbeing. On the contrary, they are quite therapeutic and above all, they don’t break our hearts, lie to us or are disloyal like the human species”.

She also draws attention to global warming and the effect it has on our lives. “We have a long way to go when it comes to global warming. We are literally destroying our planet by not educating ourselves on the severity of this very real issue. This isn’t a fabrication. It’s a huge problem and we are killing our planet by not making adequate lifestyle changes, even small changes help. I urge all to watch Al Gore’s documentary on climate change to gain knowledge,” she adds.

Somy shares that gardening also helps her in keeping her calm amid the ongoing pandemic. She also talks about what are the other things that help her retain sanity and here are a few of them.

“I work out daily, I love sitting with my plants each morning and drinking my coffee. Additionally, No More Tears (her NGO that assists and empower survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence) keeps me more than distracted. Gardening, on the other hand, literally does these things for you and I know this for certain as my degrees are in psychology and journalism, hence, I have conducted tons of research on the benefits of plants. It keeps you active, improves your memory, boosts your mood, reduces stress, helps in addiction recovery, heals and empowers you. These are scientifically proven facts,” she shares.

Somy is very particular about her plants and garden. “I talk to my plants and water them religiously. In a study performed by the Royal Horticultural Society, researchers discovered that talking to your plants really can help them grow faster. They also found that plants grow faster to the sound of a female voice than to the sound of a male voice,” she continues, “Plants bring natural beauty to your homes. I have also studied that one glance at a plant lowers your heart rate. And again, to reiterate plants can only benefit your emotional health,” concludes Somy.

