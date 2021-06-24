EXCLUSIVE: Somy Ali in support of the LGBTQ community to raise awareness this Pride Month

Former actress and founder of No More Tears, Somy Ali got in a recent conversation with us to support and raise awareness for the LGBTQ community. Find out what message she has for her fans regarding same-sex love.

‘It's simply one's sexual orientation and same sex love is no different than heterosexual love’ - Somy Ali.

June is celebrated as Pride month in various parts of the world to support and commemorate the LGBTQ+ community. Former Bollywood actress and No More Tears founder Somy Ali shared what she learned about the community while she was in college, and added, "My professors and mentors educated me that being gay or a member of the LGBTQ community is not something one chooses. It's simply one's sexual orientation and same sex love is no different than heterosexual love."

There is still a lot of stigma around the LGBTQ+ community, especially in India, and Somy feels that though the country has evolved a lot, it has a long way to go. She said, "No More Tears literally sent a plane ticket to a 27-year-old young man who was going to be murdered by his family when they found out he is gay. This young man was from Delhi, India. The biggest misconception is that being gay is a choice and that is complete rubbish. To quote Lady Gaga, ‘We are born this way.’”

She also confessed that she has a few friends who are gay and bisexual too, and she loves them just as she loves her heterosexual friends. "I do not see the difference because for me love is love and the greatest freedom a person can obtain is the ability to be who they truly are. The cruellest act is to hinder one from being their true selves," she said.

When asked about her views on same-sex marriage still being illegal in India, she said, "That breaks my heart and is truly sad. I am still waiting for movies on same sex couples to become a norm in Bollywood, the way we have heterosexual love depicted in films. It would be beautiful to see members of the LGBTQ community, who are actors displaying their love and perhaps roadblocks in such films. It will educate the ignorant and hopefully stop the hate."

A message for the LGBTQ community and your fans?

"I love everyone from the LGBTQ community as I love and care for anyone who is not gay. I am proud of the LGBTQ community for using their voice, to be a voice for many that remain unheard. I am a huge proponent of gay rights and so is my NGO. As for my fans, I urge them to choose love over hate. Let us get educated and understand that love is the most beautiful aspect of our lives and it is irrelevant who we love. Let's work on respecting people for who they truly are and let people love anyone their heart chooses to do so," Somy concluded.

Also Read: Pride Month 2021: Try these 4 twin exercises with your partner to enhance love and celebrate the month

Share your comment ×