Exclusive: Sonam Kapoor shares tips on how to stay safe and how she is living her life during self quarantine

Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. And just like us, celebs are also following the advice of self-quarantine. Sonam Kapoor, who recently came back from London, is making sure that she is following all the guidelines to stay safe and keeping other people surrounding her safe as well during this pandemic. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the same and how she is leading her life and shared some tips as well.

She said how one should be positive during such times and added that many of us are still not taking it seriously. When asked what is the situation in London, to which the actress said that India is quite serious on tackling the same and London has a different strategy and added how they are planning to close down schools soon. She also revealed that there was no checking while they arrive at the airport in London and boarded the plane to come back to India. In India, they cooperated with all the checking and also shared their travel history and even were ready for quarantine.

When asked what preventive measures she is personally following, to which the actress said that she is constantly keeping home clean and have placed hand sanitizer everywhere and making sure their clothes are washed separately among others. Sonam and Anand are also making sure to stay at a different part of the home, away from parents, as a precautionary measure as they just landed from London.

Sonam and Anand have asked their house help to not work, however, they are paying them their full salary. The Veere Di Wedding actress and other celebs of film fraternity also doing their best by donating money as the daily wage earners are worst hit due to the stalling of shoots. Prod her how she is passing her time as she is stuck at home, quick came her reply. She said that she is currently jet-lagged. She face-timed her fitness trainer to do some pilates. She plans to read and watch series and movies and read scripts meanwhile.

