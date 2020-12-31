EXCLUSIVE: Utpal Khot on the right kind of New Year's Resolutions you should make by keeping your pets in mind

With the new year, comes new resolutions that we all want to achieve this year. Here are some resolutions you can make, while keeping your furry BFFs in mind!

Everyone is looking forward to starting fresh in the New Year 2021. The past year was horrible and has left very painful memories. Now it is a great time to start new good habits and make resolutions. Please don’t forget to include your furry friend in these goals. Make these New Year’s resolutions that will benefit your pet and ensure 2021 is their best year. So let us all take and complete some New Year’s resolution for pets.

One Annual Vet meet

Resolve to do an annual general checkup for your pet. I know many of you skip it every year just because your Pet is healthy and fit. Detecting health issues early can make it easier for your vet to identify and treat them. If you notice any unusual behaviors or symptoms in your pet, like lethargy or lost appetite, don’t wait to give your vet a call. Also even if he appears normal, make it a point to have that 1 annual Vet meet.

Diet Change

Have you noticed that your pet is slightly overweight now? 80% of the pets are. So we all need to make a resolution to change their diet and give the food enough to satiate their hunger. Don’t overfeed out of love. Check with your vet and go for healthier options which will keep their weight in check. You will add some years to your pet’s life by controlling his/her diet now.

Groom at home

Salons and Spa are not yet declared 100% safe. Animal salons are dwelled by humans so it is always tough to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. With so many flying hair (cats and dogs get a haircut at the same place) around, one tends to touch their face and nose many times to remove the hair. COVID-19 guidelines clearly state not to touch your face too often, rather avoid it. So it will be safe to groom your pet at home. He/she will feel more loved and cared for if you do the basics at home. Nail cutting, ear cleaning and a regular hair brush is always better at home by the pet owner in 2021.

Clean your Pet accessories

How many time in the last year have you cleaned your Pets leash and collar? How many times in a month did you clean your pets feeding and drinking bowls? I know the answer and so do you. Make a resolution to clean your pet feeding and drinking bowls at least 3 times a week if not more. Same way wash and dry the leash and collar at least twice a month so your pet feels fresher and knows you have become more hygiene conscious in 2021.

Learn their language

We have enough of teaching the animals. Why is it that we want them to lean our language and obey us? Why do we feel like dominating them? Why do we want to be authoritative over them? Can’t we be just friends with them? Take up a resolution this year to try and learn your pet’s language. Learn his/her eyes. Learn their feelings. Learn their needs and wants when they can’t speak human language. Connect with them? Strengthen the bond. Read what they are trying to say through their body language and respond positively.

Your pet will feel blessed and respected. A command like ‘Sit’ or ‘Roll-over” is only humiliation to him/her. You are only trying to show off in front of other humans by making them do so. Rather understand their language and be their best friends. Their 6th sense knows what you want them to do and they will respond automatically if they feel connected.

So let us all take up these and many such positive resolutions towards our pets. Let us make 2021 a good year for ourselves and our pets. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

About the author: Utpal K is the founder of an NGO Being the Real Human Foundation. He has been a blogger for the last 10 years and a pet parent for the last 9 years.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mindful practices to keep in mind and the right way to ring in the new year safely

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×