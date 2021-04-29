EXCLUSIVE: Why and how students today should focus on college applications while building their character

Education today is witnessing a paradigm shift globally. Formal education is being replaced by virtual and practical classrooms, encouraging students to think outside the box. This trend is also seen percolating in the high school and college education arenas.

The focus of students has moved towards individualism and its periphery.

High school education is crucial to one’s personality development. It helps a student to build social and life skills which would go a long way to shape a student’s character. It is perhaps both school and college education through which a child gets the first-hand experience of success and failure, manners and habits, friendships, compassion, care and competition. At the same time, it is the college education which builds the concrete of one’s character upon this foundation. Students learn to gradually develop a mental manual on what they want to do and what not, this is where college education encourages one to think critically and strategically, analyze what is vital in decision making. These qualities go a long way in shaping one’s professional and personal life.

It would be naïve today to choose a college just for its name rather than the value it would add to student life. From my experience of grooming 3000+ students so far, what must a student keep in mind before choosing a college are-

Focus on the Endgame

Where do you wish to see yourself in future? Does the college you are applying to meets your future expectation? Are your expectations of future employment, growth outlook and financial expectations met by this choice?

Explore the Subjects and its Colleges inside the University

Research diligently on the kind of departments and courses the college offers. Does it align with your future expectation? All this meticulous research will equip you for better future discussions where you will be in a better position to ask pertinent questions from your professors. It will also help you prepare better to zero down on your choice of specific majors and its advantages.

Look beyond college rankings

It easy to fall into the trap of what others decipher about a college or give their opinion on. It is important to understand that the college should offer you a forum to stretch your comfort zone both intellectually and socially. It should be able to challenge your thoughts and encourage you to think differently.

Interact with the Alma mater

They are probably your best bet to answer each of your questions and apprehensions you have on choosing the college. Since they have spent a good amount of time there, they will be better equipped for your queries on the college and what it offers in the long term. What could you expect from the college, faculty and others once you are there?

Choosing a college is a massive undertaking with lots of different factors to consider. Many students don't give the process enough time or thoughtful consideration. This can make the selection process much more stressful. But if you carefully weigh all of these factors, as well as some of your own, you will eventually navigate your way through the process.

Take it step by step. Start general and, as you learn more about yourself and your range of options, get more and more specific. In the end, what started out as hundreds of options will be narrowed down to just a few, and you will find a great college for you.

About the author: Rishi Jalan, Founder & CEO- The Big Red Group

