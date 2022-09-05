Expert reveals quick tips on handwriting analysis for beginners

If you were served an Indian food thali that you were expected to finish, what would you eat first? Your favourite dish or your least favourite one? There is no right or wrong answer. However, based on your simple unconscious choice, a trained psychologist can analyse your personality. Not only this, but also other subconscious micro choices like - your favourite colour, repetitive words used or speed of speech or even the way you dot your ‘i’s or cross your t’s, can all reveal a lot about your behavioural patterns. As mind blowing as it may sound, the correlation between these micro-choices and your personality is extremely accurate, says Aditi Surana, a graphologist and Founder of APT mental gym.

I have been studying, researching and teaching one such correlation for more than 2 decades and that is - handwriting analysis or the study of graphology. Before you bombard me with questions like - Who writes nowadays? But my handwriting keeps changing? I have bad handwriting, does that mean I am a bad person? Let me explain the logic behind this ‘mathematical’ assessment of personality.

Graphology - as the name suggests - is the study of graphs created by the 800 stroke formation, found in 26 English alphabets. Remember, when you learnt to write for the first time, there was one teacher who taught the entire class, however, every student developed his or her own original script/ handwriting. How did you deviate from what was taught in the class? Why and how did you develop your original script? These micro choices are not random. They represent various patterns of your personality like

- What makes you angry?

- How long do you hold your anger?

- Are you emotional or logical when it comes to your decision making?

- Are you impulsive or practical?

- And my favourite, what type of a leader you are?

Everyone’s handwriting changes all the time. If it represents your personality which is changing every now and then, then by that logic your handwriting must change too. Every handwriting has three parts -

The unchangeable - some strokes remain consistent throughout your life. Things that mostly you don't even notice. Like your pressure, spacing between your letters, even the style of beginning or ending your strokes.

The transitory - these strokes change every 3-4 years. Or any time when you go through a major change. In one survey, 90% of people reported that their handwriting changed when they went to college or university, from high school.

The ever-changing - like your mood swings, these parts of your handwriting change every now and then. Depending on your mood & current state of mind, these strokes can change on a daily basis.

Personality is a process. No one has a fixed personality. We keep evolving from time to time. Understanding your personality helps you accept your flaws and embrace your strengths. Most people fall into the trap of self doubt, imposter syndrome or remain confused about what they should choose as their career, as they do not know who they are.

Here are 5 things you can find in anyone’s handwriting to get started!

Michael Jackson’s M

Look for a lower or upper case letter m. If you find that the second hump in that letter is taller than the first hump, then the writer is a perfectionist. He hates making mistakes. The thought of being rejected is extremely scary for him or her.

Katrina Kaif’s baseline

When you write on a blank sheet of paper, your handwriting is as unguided as you. Like school kids who are left without a teacher, your letters can go wherever they feel like. Like Katrina, if your baseline (the imaginary line formed under your letters) goes upward - that shows you an enthusiastic person. You are always finding ways of solving problems. So much so, that you can get your fingers in too many pies.

Straight baseline shows that you have unwavering focus and a downward baseline depicts that your unresolved emotional baggage is weighing you down.

Lilly Singh’s y

Lilly Singh, who has 14.6M followers on her YouTube channel is extremely consistent with her video production. She put one video every single day for years together. Look at Lilly Singh’s well formed lower case y loop. Anyone with a loop that well formed, will be meticulous about their execution. Whereas, a stick like y loop shows that the writer tends to leave their task incomplete.

Sachin Tendulkar’s K

If you are regularly triggered by arrogant, authoritative people to a point that you hate listening to or complying with their instructions or rules, then check your ‘lowercase letter k’. If it looks like an uppercase K like you can see in Sachin’s signature, then know that you are a defiant person. No matter who you are dealing with, if that person becomes rude or authoritative, you switch off, just like master blaster Sachin Tendulaker!

Ranveer Singh’s i

It looks so pretty when the writer chooses a circle on their lowercase letter i, instead of dotting it. This one little stroke undoubtedly talks about someone's attention seeking nature. This kind of writer feels the need to be at the centre of everyone’s attention. However, the writer who dots their lowercase letter ‘i’ meticulously, has a great eye for detailing.

Every single stroke in your handwriting is your conscious or subconscious choice. It is like a snapshot of your mind and your personality. The most beautiful part of your personality, behavioural patterns or mindset is that you can train yourself. You can create and practise some mental workouts regularly to change things that are not working for you or cultivate behaviours that you desire. I meet hundreds of people each week, who believe they can’t change certain things about their personality. However, like a physical workout, you can do mental workouts to change the way you look at the problem.

You are designing your mindset every single day, with each choice you make. While graphology can help you to understand your personality at a deeper level, it is always in your hand to change your own mindset. Like your physical workout, create mental workout routines.

