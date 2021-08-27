An expert shares how careful new mothers need to be during monsoon season

During monsoon, the air remains moist, fostering a variety of fungal and bacterial growths within the home. Babies are the most vulnerable to illness. When parents come in from outside, they must be cautious about washing their hands with anti-bacterial agents before touching the baby. Monsoon raises several concerns for expectant and new mothers.

Hence, it is mandatory for new mothers to take extra care of themselves and their newborns, especially during monsoon. Here are some pointers to help you have a more comfortable and safe experience this monsoon:

1. Eat a healthy and nutritious diet. Strictly avoid street food; instead, opt for a nutritious home-cooked meal high in proteins and vitamins.

2. Exclusive breastfeeding for the newborn is required to ensure adequate fluid intake. Dehydration can occur as a result of high humidity during the monsoon season. Throughout the day, one should drink plenty of fluids. You can drink coconut water, lemonade, fresh fruit juices, vegetable juices, soups, sorbets and other beverages.

3. Light cotton clothing is recommended, so choose an airy and comfortable outfit.

4. It is recommended to maintain hygiene by cleaning the feet regularly, especially nail beds, cuticles, soles, etc. because they are more susceptible to bacterial and fungal infections due to dirty rain.

5. Ensure that the water is clean and pure to drink.

Keep your baby clean

Bathe or sponge your baby every day. Thoroughly cleanse the armpits, neck, genitals and other body folds and wrinkles. Use a new towel to gently pat the baby dry. Pay special attention to skincare at this early stage, which is very important for the baby's development.

Light clothing to cover the baby

During the rainy season, make sure your baby is well covered in cotton wear when outside. You can dress them in full-length soft cotton clothing while they sleep at night.

Changing baby's diaper

Make sure your baby changes diapers frequently. While it is highly desirable to wear diapers outdoors, make sure that once you enter the house, you can let your baby's skin breathe freely without the need for diapers. If diaper rash occurs, wipe the area with a soft washcloth and use the doctor's recommended ointment/cream to form a protective barrier.

Maintain a comfortable room temperature.

In most cases, it is best to raise babies in a thermoneutral environment. As a result, keep the ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degree C. It should not become too hot or too cold. Lightweight bedding and fine cotton covers are recommended for the baby. If your baby gets cold at night, add an extra layer to keep them warm.

It is necessary to use boiled water.

Proper hydration for the baby is essential but remember to boil the water first before cooling it. Cool the boiled water and store it in a container for cooking solid food for your baby. If your child is still on formula, prepare it with this purified water. Feed your baby juices and pulp made from cherries, litchis, jamun, peaches and plums. It is imperative to have protein-rich food, thus soya, eggs and pulses are rich sources of protein.

Maintain the cleanliness of your home.

Germs and dirt are the primary causes of infant illness and the risk of water-borne diseases skyrockets during the monsoon season. Disinfect the floors with disinfectants that contain active natural ingredients. Maintain your internal drainage system and keep your garden, bathrooms and roof clean so that mosquitoes do not breed in damp areas. Brush dirt from furniture, carpets and the sofa with a vacuum cleaner.

Keeping an eye on allergies

During the rainy season, the risk of allergy is greatest. As a result, do not ignore minor rashes, ringworm, itching and other symptoms on children's bodies, as they can spread quickly. In the event of an allergy, do not apply any cream that you use for yourself or based on a random recommendation from a medical store because a baby's skin is very different and sensitive from that of adults. Consult your doctor right away if you notice any rash, redness, or other symptoms on your child's body.

Food and water safety rules

Overflowing drains, stagnant areas and dead pools increase the incidence of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, so it's important to stay away from them. If you are exclusively breastfeeding, remember to feed him more often to keep him hydrated. If your baby already has semi-solid food and needs water between meals, make sure it is filtered.

About the author: Dr Bharathi Ramesh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.

