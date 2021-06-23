Expert suggested ways to create a great bond with your furry friends

It requires a lot of time and patience to build a trustful bond with your pets. So, Shubham Bansal, Founder of Dear Pets shares some easy ways to create a deep bond with your furry friends.

Bonding with your pet is the first step in establishing a relationship that's steeped with mutual trust, compassion, and respect. A strong bond is essentially the glue of your relationship. Not only a healthy bond with your pet encourages attentiveness, but it puts emphasis on good manners and a healthy partnership for a life-long friendship.

But this bond building doesn’t happen overnight! To create a meaningful, strong relationship with your pet, one must make conscious efforts to fast track the bonding process with their pet friends. Here are a few tricks shared by Shubham Bansal, Founder of “Dear Pets”, that can do wonders.

Spend Time with Them

Be it playing in the sun or taking them out for a walk, spending quality time is the best way to nurture a good bond. One can go creative and play fun games such as tug of war, ball-throw or maybe play with their favourite types of toys. This will help strengthen your bond, it will relax you and allow you to truly enjoy the feeling of having a pet.

Pay attention to their body language

Building trust and compassion means understanding the pet behaviour so that you can read up on body language and cues. This will help you know more about the behaviour of your pet, their likes, dislikes and fears. Once the pet is aware that they can be comfortable around you and you will care for them, then the trust grows. Also, this will mean less chances of frustration, anger, and less punishment, which might otherwise impact the bond with your pet.

Communication and Collaboration

Solid communication can allow you to collaborate with your pets in numerous ways. By being consistent with your training communication, the way you handle your pets can get improved. Similarly, praising your pets is a super easy way to collaborate with them where you can appreciate their good behaviour. You can praise them for walking politely next to you, for not creating a mess at home and for waiting calmly as you fill the food bowl. These simple gestures can encourage your pet to continue making the right decisions and build trust. Similarly, by being polite with them even in a situation of anger can impart a positive outlook for nurturing the bond.

These are a few of the ways that are essential to strengthen the loving bond with your pet. You can always adapt and implement interesting ways to bond with them for a better relationship.

