Experts share their views on unique gifting ideas to make Christmas extra special

Gifting is an essential part of Christmas. People exchange gifts with their loved ones to make them happy and feel special. So, Christmas gifts should definitely be unique, thoughtful and expressive. So, we got on-board experts to reveal some unique gifting ideas for Christmas. Read on to know what they had to say.

Expert tips on Christmas gifting ideas:

Home décor items as gifts

Krishika Shah, Co-founder of Evolve India said, “The season of sparkle is here, and there’s no denying that everyone in the family, be it a young child, or an old grandparent, looks forward to the cheerful holiday spirit and the optimistic festivities that Christmas brings along with it. So, let’s end the year on a celebratory note and embrace the happy moods of everyone at home by choosing meaningful gifts for your loved ones on the occasion of Christmas”. She mentioned that our mothers spend so much of their time turning a house into a home, constantly looking for ways to elevate its beauty quotient. So, nothing brings a more comforting feeling than opting for a beautiful piece of wall art as a gift item that can complement the interiors of the home and give it a stunning aesthetic! Krishika further said, “From abstract patterns to nature-inspired designs, you can pick versatile wall arts that match the personalities of your family members and these could surely be a gift that will be remembered for a lifetime! Another great gifting option could be stunning home decor pieces. From murals to artistic sculptures, to aesthetic artefacts, etc. can effortlessly accentuate any space and can make wonderful gifts for your dear ones this Christmas.”

Jewellery and winter wear for gifts

Since this is winter, so winter wear is definitely a thoughtful gift for this Christmas. Along with that, some chic jewellery pieces will also be great to surprise your closed ones. Siddharth Darda, founder of Tistabene said, “As Christmas is doing a little extra for your family, what would be a better way to celebrate it with some eminent Christmas presents. As red and green are the star colours from Christmas, so some comfy red or green sweatshirts would be a thoughtful gift this winter. And as we all know that personalised gifts can never go wrong, so this year, gift your family and friends some personalised jewellery like neckpieces, bracelets, etc.”

