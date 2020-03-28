Facing slow internet especially now amid coronavirus pandemic? Read on to know why

Are you experiencing slow internet of late amid coronavirus lockdown? You are not the only one facing the net issues. Read on to know more.

Are you facing slow internet and frustrated over the fluctuations? Then let me tell you that you are not the only one as many across the world are having the same issue. In a bid to control and stop the spread of coronavirus, there has been complete lockdown in many nations including India. And staying indoors has only increased our dependency on the internet. Home quarantine, work from home and more telecommuting has impacted broadband speed.

A report by Broadband Now has revealed that many are experiencing internet slowdowns, especially now amid coronavirus outbreak. Out of the USA's 200 most populous cities, 88 “have experienced some degree of network degradation over the past week compared to the 10 weeks prior." Three cities “experienced significant degradations, falling out of their ten-week range by more than 40 percent.” Out of all, New York City is the worst hit and has experienced slow down up to 24%.

SD versions have come to the rescue:

One of the popular broadband testing services Ookla also found that the average download speeds dropped an average of 4.9 percent recently. And now. many are homebound and to kill the time, people have been streaming nonstop and that's why many streaming services including Netflix have decided to go standard aka SD version. Recently, even YouTube announced it will default to standard aka SD, rather than the high definition aka HD for users around the globe.

Indian OTT players reduce bandwidth

In India too, OTT players have reduced the bandwidth as requested by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Many Indian brands have agreed to reduce bitrates so that there is less pressure on telecom networks. Zee5 CEO Tarun Katial told media, "We understand the Indian audience’s data consumption pattern and have initiated measures to restrict the streams being delivered on any device at the player level, which will ensure the existing bandwidth is not overstretched."

How to fix slow internet speed?

The simple and one of the common ways to boost internet speed is by rebooting the router as it helps to fix operational issues. Even after it, you are facing poor speed then you should cut down on streaming movies, series and games and prioritize accordingly.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More