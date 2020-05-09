False News Alert: Viral message claiming Military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days is FAKE

A fake message has been circulating on Whatsapp and Facebook claiming that Mumbai will go under Military lockdown from May 9 for 10 days.

Every day some fake news or the other circulates on the web. Especially now, it is related to Coronavirus and lockdown. A message about how the entire city of Mumbai would be under military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday has been doing rounds on WhatsApp. The fake viral message read: "Entire Mumbai military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday. So, please stock everything. Groceries vegetables. City is going to handover army. Might Uddhav Thackeray releasing control. Only milk and medicine will be available."

After this message went viral on chatting app WhatsApp, it started circulating on Facebook as well. A video of a man announcing how only milk and medicines will be available from May 8 to May 17 started circulating. However, the person who was announcing did not mention anything about a military lockdown being imposed all over Mumbai. He informed people how lockdown is important.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, PIB and Mumbai Police dispelled fake news

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the state on Friday also rejected the false news of the Indian Army being called in Mumbai. He said, "We are planning to ask the Centre to provide us with additional policing force if required, as we also need to give rest to our police force at some point. But, this doesn’t mean we are calling the military".

Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle has squashed all the rumours. The official handle tweeted," Claim: A #WhatsApp forward says there'll be a military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days, starting from Saturday #PIBFactCheck: Message is #Fake. No Army/Navy personnel are being deployed for maintaining law and order in the city."

Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to stop the spread of the rumours. The handle tweeted, "We know there is a lot of free time. But it can definitely be utilised to do things better than spreading #rumours ! Neither do you need to hoard essentials nor is the army or paramilitary being called out. Just stay calm & stay home. That’s all we need to do to combat #corona ."Speaking of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra is more than 17000 and around 11,000 cases are just from Mumbai. The nation-wide lockdown may get over on May 17. However, the lockdown in Maharashtra's red zones may get extended till end of May.

If you too have received the message then don't forward it again and report about the fake news.

