False News: Ministry of Tourism has NOT issued any letter on the closing of restaurants till 15th October

False News: Do not share the fake letter claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Since the announcement of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of fake news and pieces of information are going viral on the internet. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, unfortunately, fake messages and misinformation about the same and lockdown extension are also rising on social media platforms. And now, a fake letter claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic has been doing rounds on the internet. The viral photo of the letter has left people from the FnB and hospitality sector worried. However, people should stop spreading the photo of the fake letter.

The Union Tourism Ministry on Wednesday clarified that it had not issued any order and has dismissed all the rumours. The Ministry has also lodged a complaint cybercrime unit of Mumbai police. "No such letter has been issued by the Ministry of Tourism, and people must not believe any such kind of fake news," the ministry clarified. The Press Information Bureau's PIB Fact check unit had busted the fake news a few days back but the letter is circulating again. And that's why PIBFactCheck has re-issued the clarification again and requested all to believe information that comes only via authentic sources only.

On April 8, PIB Fact Check had tweeted,"Be cautious of #Fake order claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to #Coronavirusoutbreak. #PIBFactCheck: The order is Fake and has NOT been issued by the Ministry of Tourism. Do not believe in rumours!"

And again on April 21, they retweeted and asked people to stop circulating the fake news. They had tweeted, "On popular demand, the #FakeNews claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to #Coronavirusoutbreak, is being reposted. It's again clarified that no such order has been issued by Tourism Ministry. Stay clear of rumors mongers."

They also tweeted official later of the Ministry of Tourism countering the fake letter. The handle tweeted, "No letter has been issued by @tourismgoion closing of hotels/restaurants till 15th Oct 2020 amidst #CoronaOutbreak.It's a request to all to ignore such messages and only believe the official communication."

Check out all the tweets right below:

On popular demand, the #FakeNews claiming that hotels/resturants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to #Coronavirusoutbreak, is being reposted. It's again clarified that no such order has been issued by Tourism Ministry. Stay clear of romours mongers. https://t.co/Qmjc6kNXEc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 21, 2020

No letter has been issued by @tourismgoi on closing of hotels/restaurants till 15th Oct 2020 amidst #CoronaOutbreak.

It's a request to all to ignore such messages and only believe the official communication. https://t.co/MjDTVwaX9i — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020

