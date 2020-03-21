False News: A viral audio claiming complete lockdown in India from April 15 to June 15 is FAKE

False News: An audio that went viral on WhatsApp claimed that WHO recommended the complete lockdown of India for two consecutive months starting from April 15. The audio is FAKE.

Along with the spread of the Coronavirus infection, there is also a rapid spread of several myths and rumours on the topic. Recently, the Press Information Bureau's PIB Fact check took to their Twitter to stop the forwards of fake viral audio which on WhatsApp platform. For the unversed, a telephonic conversation between two individuals is going viral. In the same, one of the men is claiming that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the Indian government to completely lock down the country from April 15 to June 15. And, the person indirectly attributed to the WHO director in India. The man also added that WHO has put India under the high-risk zone.

He added how the same has been accepted by GOI and also claimed that he is friends with “Saurabh, the brother of WHO India director.” The audio included the following, "Saurabh told me that the WHO advised that the government to lock down till April 15 but the government thought this will create panic so they ordered shutdown till March 31. After 7 days, they [WHO] gave a report to the government that India should be in lockdown from April 15 to June 15 because now we are now at high risk. Nothing will remain open, only police and hospitals. They send a report every four days. It is possible that the lockdown starts from April 1.”

He advised keeping cash at home as banks will be closed and how one cannot go to the hospital as a team will come down at home. He insists to be ready with groceries for a month's time. The caption which was accompanied by the audio clip read, "Don't know how authentic is this but if this is true then India is going to face a very critical situation. Everyone, please listen to this."

What is the fact?

A WHO representative from India has notified that information in the audio is false. WHO has not recommended the Indian government for the lockdown. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) wrote, "An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants Please do not forward it. #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronavirusPandemic."

Check out the tweet right here:

An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants. Please do not forward it. #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/Kjbfp1rPpl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2020

For the unversed, the total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India, as of today, is 256. And total number of deaths is 4.

Credits :Twitter

Read More