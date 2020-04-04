False News: Viral message of Coronavirus lockdown extension till 4th May is FAKE

False News: Several rumours and fake news about lockdown getting extended are doing rounds on the internet. Here's the truth.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about the nationwide lockdown on March 24, several rumours and messages have been doing rounds on the internet. Recently, when it was announced that PM Modi will share a message on April 3 at 9 am, many shared fake news about how he will announce the extension. Many even started panic buying again. During such trying and uncertain times, it is very vital to know what are facts and what are rumours. One should believe anything which is being forwarded on social media sites. Make sure to rely on information which is from the government and other authentic sites only.

Speaking of rumours, one viral message about how the lockdown has been extended till May 4 is now being forwarded to many. Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently debunked the fake news by claiming that viral message about lockdown extension was a fake one as there is no such announcement made by the Government. @COVIDNewsByMIB shared the right information and tweeted,"#Claim: Lockdown restrictions in India may extend.#FactCheck: No. There has been no such announcement made by the Government for an 'extension of lockdown' period. Do not believe any bogus claims.#IndiaFightsCorona Via @PIBFactCheck."

Check out the tweet by PIB about the fake news right below:



For the unversed, unfortunately, the COVID-19 cases are only rising. The numbers have gone up to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, as per the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases is 2,650, while 183 people have been cured or discharged. The 21-day lockdown will get over on April 14. Yesterday PM Modi has asked all the Indians to light days, flashlights, or torch at 9 PM for 9 minutes on April 5, i.e. tomorrow.

Soon rumours of lighting candles and diyas will cure Coronavirus started doing rounds on the web. PIB again debunked the fake news and appealed people to not fall for such fake news. The official handle tweeted, "Don't fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm. This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19 Please maintain #SocialDistancing to keep #Covid19 at bay!"

Check out the tweet by PIB about the fake news right below:



Bottom line

Messages of extension and how there is a cure of Coronavirus by lighting candles are FAKE.

