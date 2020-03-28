False News: Viral message of Jio offering free recharge worth Rs 498 amid lockdown is NOT true

False News: Did you too receive this message of Jio offering free recharge worth Rs 498? Read on to know the truth.

Amid the complete lockdown in India, which is for 21 days i.e. till April 14, several fake reports, messages and rumours are being circulated on the web. It is of utmost importance to check the authenticity of the messages and reports before you forward them on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Among several fake news, a new false rumour of Reliance JIO offering a free recharge of Rs 498 to users is now viral on WhatsApp.

As per the viral message, the prepaid plan of Rs 498 offers unlimited voice calls and unlimited 4G data and the offer will be valid till March 31. There is also a link attached for the users to avail offers. The message reads, "Jio 498, https://jionewoffer.online.. : 31 March !" Adding on, it reads, "Jio, in this difficult situation, is providing a free recharge of Rs 498 for its Indian users. To avail this offer, click on the link belowPlease note that the offer is valid only till March 31."

It is a piece of fake news: Read on to know more:

As mentioned above, the message which is viral on WhatsApp is a hoax and a gimmick by spammers which can lead to malware sites. So, be vigilant as clicking on these links may unknowingly expose your phones or computers to malware. Even though Jio has taken initiatives and campaigns to fight novel coronavirus, it has nothing to do with the fake claim.

Here is the truth by JIO:

The link takes users to fake sites and it directs to a website where Mukesh Ambani's profile has been used. The site asks for the customer's Jio mobile number and name. One of the Twitter users tagged the official page of JIO to ask about the authenticity of the claim. JIO denied the claim on their official Twitter handle. Jio stated, "Jio does not send such messages/calls. All Jio offer related information is transparently available in your MyJio app or on http://Jio.com. Pls watch out for spam messages & scammers."Check out the tweet right below.

Jio does not send such messages/calls. All Jio offer related information is transparently available in your MyJio app or on https://t.co/j7Fw92n4et. Pls watch out for spam messages & scammers – Kashypi — JioCare (@JioCare) March 24, 2020

In short, the viral message claiming that Jio is offering Rs 498 as free recharge is NOT true.

