Famous and iconic dialogues from Yash Chopra films

There are some films that transport you into another world, a world that is perfect! They make you believe in fairytale romance and other such fantasies. One filmmaker who is known to make films that are larger than life and that glorify the idea of romance like no other, is Yash Chopra. Yash Chopra is no less than a legend. He is someone who changed the face of Indian cinema and who made chiffon sarees popular!

His banner, Yash Raj Films has created many films that have made a mark in the history of Bollywood. Have to use some iconic dialogues from different films of this banner to take you on a trip down the memory lane.

“Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai.” -Silsila

“Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum? Dekho, jo aaj tak tumhare mandir ki seedhiyan nahi chadha hai, jisne aaj tak tumhare saamne sar nahi jhukaya, jisne aaj tak kabhi tumhare saamne haath nahi jode vo aaj tumhare saamne hath falaye khada hai. Bohot khush hoge tum.” -Deewaar

“Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai ... ke zindagi teri zulfon ki naram chhaon mein guzarne pati ... toh shadaab ho bhi sakti thi ... yeh ranj-o-gham ki shayahi joh dil pe chayi hai ... teri nazar ki shuaon mein kho bhi sakti thi ... magar yeh ho na saka ... magar yeh ho na saka aur ab yeh aalam hai ... ki tu nahi tera gham teri justaju bhi nahi ... guzar rahi hai kuch is tarah zindagi jaise ... isse kisi ke sahare ki aarzu bhi nahi ... na koi raah, na manzil, na roshni ka suraag ... bhatak rahi hai andhero mein zindagi meri ... inhi andhero mein reh jauga kabhi khokar ... main janta hoon meri humnafas ... magar yoon hi kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai.” -Kabhie Kabhie

“Maine Tumhaare Zindagi Ke Do Pal Apne Paas Rakh Liye Hai. Aur Apne Zindagi Ke Do Pal Tumhe De Diye. Ab Yeh Hi Do Pal Hamaari Nishaani Hai Aur Yeh Hi Hamaari Kahaani Bhi.” -Veer Zara

