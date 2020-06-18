Father’s Day 2020: 8 Unique ideas to celebrate fatherhood virtually

Father’s Day 2020 is going to be celebrated on June 21. If you are not with him due to the lockdown, then here some ideas to celebrate the day virtually to make your father feel special on this occasion. Have a look at the ideas.

Father’s Day is celebrated globally to honour fatherhood. In Catholic countries of Europe, it is celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day since the middle ages. But in America, Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd and was celebrated on the third Sunday of June since 1910.

Now, Father’s Day is celebrated globally and fathers are loved and pampered on this special day with gifts, cards, chocolates and flowers. But Father’s Day 2020 cannot be celebrated with grandeur because of the coronavirus lockdown. And if you are not with your parents currently, then it will be difficult for you to celebrate the day. But you don’t need to worry about it because we have listed some ideas to celebrate Father’s Day virtually.

Virtual celebration for Father’s Day 2020:

1- Send him an e-mail with some touching quotes along with your family pictures to make him feel special.

2- Do a video call to wish him and gather all other family members on that call to create an online party.

3- Cook something together on a video call and have it together virtually.

4- Order his favourite food and get them delivered to his doorstep.

5- You can also send him cards and gifts online and then tell him to open them in front of you on the video call.

6- Assemble all his pictures and videos and make a large montage with it. Now, send him this album via WhatsApp on this special day.

7- You can also arrange for a virtual movie night with your father where you two can enjoy a nice movie virtually. 8- There are several online games. So, get your father involved in one of them virtually and have fun together.

