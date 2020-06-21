Father’s Day 2020: THIS is how fatherhood is celebrated in different countries

Father’s Day is celebrated with different traditions, in different countries and on different dates. So, here are all the traditions associated with the celebration of fatherhood. Read on to know more.

Father’s Day 2020 is to be celebrated on June 21. This day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. In the Catholic countries of Europe, this day has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day from the middle ages. But in America, this day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd in the year 1910. No matter what the month and date, most countries celebrate Father's Day.

Speaking of different countries, do you know the traditions of celebrating Father’s Day in different parts of the world? Well, this day has also different styles and traditions of being celebrated in several countries and they follow those rituals every year to honour fatherhood.

Father’s Day 2020: How the world celebrates this day?

Germany

In this country, Father’s Day is celebrated on the 40th day of Easter and is known as Vatertag, Mannertag and Herrentag in different regions of the country. On this day, fathers generally wear odd outfits.

Brazil

Brazil celebrates Father’s Day on the second Sunday of August. This is done in the honour of St. Joachim, the father of Mary and patron saint of fathers and grandfathers. Families gather on this day for the celebration.

Australia

Australians celebrate this day on the first Sunday of September. Preparing special meals, giving gifts and cards are some of the parts of this celebration.

Russia

In Russia, it’s a military celebration done on February 23 to commemorate the creation of the Red Army during the Russian Civil War. In this event, women pay tribute to the men in their lives.

Sweden

Father’s Day is celebrated in November. On this day, traditional breakfast, gifts and cake are presented to the fathers.

Mexico

Mexico also celebrates this day on the third day of June, which is called EL Dia del padre. On this day, Carrera del Día del Padre is arranged in the city which is a 21-km race.

Also Read| Father’s Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your dad on this day

Share your comment ×