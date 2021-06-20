Father’s Day 2021: 10 beautiful quotes to share with your father on this day

A day to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, the third Sunday of June is marked by Father’s Day. This father’s day share these heartwarming quotes with your father to make his day.

The third Sunday in the month of June every year is marked with Father’s Day. This day honours all the dads around the world, their beautiful presence in our lives, the paternal bond we share with them and to embrace fatherhood.

You can celebrate this day in multiple creative ways, to start with you can share these beautiful quotes with your father to make his day even more memorable. If you have been wanting to tell your father about how important he is and how much you love him, share these 10 quotes with him.

“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“My dad always told me why do you want to fit into a glass slipper. Shatter it that’s somebody else’s slipper.” – Priyanka Chopra

“My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.” – Michael Jordan

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." – Harper Lee

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape." – Dave Attell

“I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." – Liza Minnelli

"Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father."- Barack Obama

"My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it." - Clarence Budington Kelland

"Dad - a son's first hero, a daughter's first love." - John Walter Bratton

Also Read: 10 Ways the lockdown has brought WFH fathers closer to their kids

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×