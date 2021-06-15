Father’s Day 2021: 4 DIY greeting card ideas

Make your father feel special and loved by making a greeting card for him instead of buying one. Check out these fun DIY Father’s Day card ideas.

This Father’s Day pamper your dad with a card made by you, especially for him. Although you can easily get a father’s card from any store, the love of a handmade card is something else. This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20. So this is just the right time for you to start thinking of ideas for the handmade greeting card.

From writing a poem to making a sketch of you and your dad, there are many things that can be incorporated into the greeting card to make your father feel special. So here are some DIY Father’s Day card ideas that you can try.

Photo collage

Make a memories-themed Father’s Day card by creating a collage of the photos of you and your father. You can also write cute captions next to each picture to remind him of that moment.

Newspaper-style card

Since most dads are low-key obsessed with reading the newspaper every morning, it only makes sense to make their greeting card too in a similar style! Create a newspaper-style greeting card by writing the things that you love about your father in the form of a news headline and don’t forget to write your name in the byline!

Pop-up card

You can add a “wow” element to your greeting card by making it a pop-up one. All you have to do is fold the sheet in half and draw any shape in the middle of the folded part. Cut it out and your pop-up card is ready!

Beer mug card

This one is for the father who unwinds every other evening with a mug of chilled beer. Cut a sheet of paper in the shape of a beer mug and colour it in dark yellow colour to give it a realistic touch.

